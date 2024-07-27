Paris 2024 Olympics – Opening Day for Team GB Sailing

Sunday, 28 July, is the first day of racing for the sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Four events, the iQFOiL men and women, and the 49er men and 49erFX women will race for four days with the top ten competing in a final medal race/series to decide the medals.

The 49er and 49erFX skiff will complete their Medal Races on Thursday 1 August, and the iQFOiL will complete their Medal Series on Friday 2 August. These will be the first sailing medals awarded at Paris 2024.

The ten sailing events are taking place from the Marseille Marina (Roucas-Blanc Marina) which has a capacity for 14,000 people, with seated and standing areas.

There are four racecourses in use for Paris 2024: Marseille, Corniche, Frioul and Calanques.

The Marseille course, where the medal races will be held, is just a few hundred metres off the beach, hopefully providing a decent spectator area for the event.

There has been some rescheduling to the racing with the first races for the iQFOil women at 11:13 and the men at 11:33 on Sunday.

The women’s 49er FX is now set to start from 11;35 and the men’s 49er from 12:15.

The iQFOils are scheduled to complete four races per day, the 49er skiffs three races per day.

The next sailing event will be the men and women’s single dinghy (ILCA 6 & 7) start on their racing on Thursday 1 August.

TV Schedule and Coverage

Daily coverage of the sailing by Discovery+ from 11:00 Sunday 28 July, note that there is a small charge. If you have Sky TV you most likely get Discovery+ in your package.

Yet to see how much is available via World Sailing.

Paris Olympic Event Schedule

