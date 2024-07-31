Paris 2024 Olympics – Sailing Day 4 Wilson keeps her cool in Women’s Windsurfing

Emma Wilson kept her cool in the Women’s Windsurfing to extend her advantage at the top of the standings.

After the Marathon Race had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind, the British athlete responded with three race wins, putting her 19 points clear of the rest of the pack.

Israel’s Sharon Kantor is the closest competition to Wilson and she was also the only other windsurfer to pick up a win today.

Italy’s Marta Maggetti retained her place behind Kantor with three finishes in the top five, keeping her firming in the hunt for a medal.

Maggetti said: “I’m happy about the last Slalom course. A bit exhausted as well. I’m happy and I’m staying focused and my results are pretty constant, so I hope it stays like this.

“I really want to get a medal so I’m happy I’m still close to this.”

Men’s Windsurfing: New leader from Australia, Grae Morris.

After leading the Men’s Windsurfing, Luuc van Opzeeland suffered a horrible day including a disqualification from Race 8 along with some late-afternoon scores outside the top 10.

The Dutchman drops to fourth overall, although so close are the points he’s still only six points behind new leader from Australia, Grae Morris.

Pawel Tarnowski from Poland is enjoying a solid series to maintain second place, a point behind Morris and two points in front of Israel’s Tom Reuveny. Reigning World Champion Nicolo Renna is back in seventh, but the Italian has an uncanny knack of saving his best for last.

Britain’s Sam Sills is in 8th so still in with a chance of the Medal Series.

The iQFOil Medal Races are Friday for the top ten.

Overall iQFOil Women – Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (24 entries)

1st GBR Emma Wilson 1 2 1 2 -17 1 1 1 1 -3 1 – – 11 pts

2nd ISR Sharon Kantor -25 6 10 1 1 3 4 2 -15 1 2 – – 30 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti 5 3 4 -20 -11 4 3 8 4 4 4 – – 39 pts

4th FRA Helene Noesmoen 12 -19 2 9 5 11 6 4 2 -23 6 – – 57 pts

5th PER Maria Belen Bazo German 4 4 8 -12 7 12 8 -21 11 6 5 – – 65 pts

6th GER Theresa Marie Steinlein 3 11 12 -16 -16 13 2 5 5 13 12 – – 76 pts

7th CZE Katerina Svikova 8 8 -18 10 6 7 13 3 14 8 -15 – – 77 pts

8th NZL Veerle Ten Have -25 15 16 8 -18 5 12 11 3 5 3 – – 78 pts

9th CRO Palma Cargo -17 14 3 4 13 8 15 9 -19 9 9 – – 84 pts

10th NOR Mina Mobekk 13 16 9 -18 2 15 7 -18 9 7 7 – – 85 pts

11th POL Maja Dziarnowska 7 10 -23 13 8 6 11 14 12 -24 8 – – 89 pts

12th HKG Kwan Ching Ma 6 5 15 5 10 17 -18 7 -21 17 14 – – 96 pts

13th CHN Zheng Yan 2 -20 11 -25 3 2 17 17 18 11 16 – – 97 pts

14th ESP Pilar Lamadrid Trueba -25 1 -24 14 12 14 20 19 7 2 11 – – 100 pts

15th NED Sara Wennekes 10.3 12 -21 15 4 10 19 16 8 15 -20 – – 109.3 pts

Overall iQFOil Men – Leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (24 entries)

1st AUS Grae Morris -13 -25 10 9 1 7 2 1 9 2 – – 41 pts

2nd POL Pawel Tarnowski -12 3 6 2 9 2 5 5 -10 10 – – 42 pts

3rd ISR Tom Reuveny 8 -13 5 3 3 4 -25 3 5 13 – – 44 pts

4th NED Luuc van Opzeeland -25 9 2 1 6 1 3 -25 11 14 – – 47 pts

5th NZL Josh Armit 4 -18 1 14 8 -25 11 2 6 4 – – 50 pts

6th USA Noah Lyons 5 1 8 -13 12 3 9 6 -25 11 – – 55 pts

7th ITA Nicolo Renna 2 12.4 -25 4 2 5 -25 12 12 7 – – 56.4 pts

8th GBR Sam Sills -21 6 9 7 -16 6 7 9 4 15 – – 63 pts

9th HKG Ching Yin Cheng -20 14 7 -25 14 9 1 10 7 5 – – 67 pts

10th DEN Johan Soe 3 -25 4 -25 7 8 12 7 -25 3 – – 69 pts

11th ARU Ethan Westera 11 12 12 -17 10 -13 8 11 3 6 – – 73 pts

12th SUI Elia Colombo 9 7 -22 6 11 10 -25 8 13 9 – – 73 pts

13th GER Sebastian Koerdel 10 15 -21 11 20 16 -25 -25 1 1 – – 76 pts

14th ESP Nacho Baltasar 15 5 13 10 -17 11 -25 4 8 12 – – 78 pts

15th FRA Nicolas Goyard 1 -16 11 5 5 14 -18 15 14 16 – – 81 pts