Antigua Sailing Week – Steve Rigby is Lord Nelson Trophy winner

After a week of intensely close racing, Steve Rigby’s chartered J/122 El Ocaso, claimed Antigua Sailing Week’s most coveted prize, the Lord Nelson Trophy.

This recognises the CSA Racing 2, 3 or 4 class winner with the fastest overall corrected times calculated on a time-on-distance basis.

El Ocaso is now one of a select group of only three boats that have won the Lord Nelson Trophy on three occasions.

Sir Peter Harrison’s Farr 115 Sojana won in 2011, 2018 and 2019, while Larry Ellison’s Farr designed Maxi Sayonara was victorious in 1997, 1998 and 2000. In addition, an earlier El Ocaso, a J/120, won the trophy back in 2012.

Antigua Sailing Week Final Leaders 2025

CSA Racing Class 1 – Roy Disney USA Pyewacket 70, Volvo 70 Modified

CSA Racing Class 2 – Carolyn Cullen USA WaveWalker, Swan 58

CSA Racing Class 3 – Steve Rigby GBR El Ocaso, J122

CSA Racing Class 4 – Carlo Falcone ITA Caccia Alla Volpe, One Off IOR

CSA Performance Multihull – Adrian Lee GBR Lee Overlay Partners III, HH 66

CSA Bareboat – Jakob Oetiker SUI Revival, Moorings 44.3

CSA Club Class Multihull – Ron Boehm USA Little Wing (Corinthian), Perry Antrim 52

CSA Club Class A – Sebastian Gylling FIN Eira, Swan 51

CSA Club Class B – Sandy Mair ATG Cricket, Beneteau First 35

RS Elite – Geoffrey Pierin Splice

Full results available here . . .