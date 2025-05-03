International Moth 2025 Inlands at Graham Water SC

Only two races completed for the International Moth 2025 Inland Championship at Graham Water SC.

Due to the light wind conditions only eight of the 14 entries took part, with just two races finaly being completed on the Sunday with a mix of low-riding and foiling.

Alex Adams of WPNSA was declared the winner with a 1 and 2 scoreline after the second race. Second was Matthew Lea with 2 and 3, and third Andrew Jarvis with 5 and 1.

International Moth Inland Championship – Final

1st 4906 Alex Adams, WPNSA – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd 4854 Matthew Lea, RSC – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd 5012 Andrew Jarvis,, Oxford SC – – 5 1 – – 6 pts

4th 4705 Alex Barone, Netley SC – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th 4905 Jeremy Hartley, Stokes Bay SC – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th 3944 Phil Bevan, Lyme Regis – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th 4762 John Evans, Grafham Water SC – – 6 8 – – 14 pts

8th 4780 Joseph Wellerd, Hooe Point SC – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .