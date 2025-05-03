Peter Morton extends lead at 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup

Peter Morton extended his lead to 11 points after three more races at the 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva del Garda, Italy.

Morton, sailing The Jean Genie GBR 43 with Andrew Palfrey and Ruaridh Scott (1,1,-7) has an 11 point lead from Kristian Nergaard’s Artemis NOR 57 (3,7,3) who move up to second on 19 pts.

Przemyslaw Gacek’s Aspire POL 17 (-10,4,6) is down one in third with 22 pts.



Two races remain on Saturday, with Peter Morton just one race away from an unprecedented fourth Alpen Cup win.

Leading Results after 6 races (17 entries)

1st GBR 43 The Jean Genie (Peter Morton) – 11 pts

2nd NOR 57 Artemis (Kristian Nergaard) – 19 pts

3rd POL 17 Aspire (Przemyslaw Gacek) – 22 pts

4th SUI 226 Shaolin (Flavio Marazzi) – 23 pts

5th GBR 41 Girls on Film (Louise Morton) – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .