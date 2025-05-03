Congressional Cup – Semi-finals going down to the wire

The race to the semi-finals at the 60th Long Beach Yacht Club Congressional Cup is going down to the wire.

With just two flights remaining in the double round robin stage, four teams are locked in a high-stakes battle for the final semi-final slots with crucial races to count.

Chris Poole USA and his Riptide Racing team lead the round robin stage with a 15 – 1 Win-Loss score. Second is Eric Monnin SUI with 11-5, and third Cole Tapper AUS tied with Dave Hood on 10-6.

Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, surged back into contention today with a standout six wins and just one loss in the second round robin.

That run included a crucial win over local favorite Dave Hood, handing Berntsson a key head-to-head advantage and lifting him into a tie for fifth on a 9-7 record alongside fellow Swede Björn Hansen.

Saturday’s racing will begin with what is left of the semi-finals before the finals match, where the two top teams will battle it out for the coveted Crimson Blazer.