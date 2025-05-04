Congressional Cup – Chris Poole and Eric Monnin lead their Semi-Finals

After two matches in each of the Congressional Cup semi-finals, Poole USA leads Tapper AUS 2-0, and Monnin SUI leads Hood USA 2-0.

Chris Poole chose to face Cole Tapper and his Sydney-based team in their semi-final pairing. The two skippers delivered an action-packed start, with Tapper incurring multiple red-flag penalties in the pre-start that forced him behind off the start. But the young Australian team stayed composed, closing the gap all the way around the course.

In the second semi-final match, Eric Monnin and Dave Hood traded close quarters in both of their races, but the Swiss skipper and his Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team – known to favour the light airs – found their stride as the breeze faded, securing a second win and finishing the day with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Light airs and overcast conditions brought high-stakes racing to the penultimate day of the 60th Congressional Cup in Long Beach as the final four teams advanced to the semi-finals.

Racing continues Sunday with the conclusion of the semi-finals, with the finals to follow for the coveted Crimson Blazer.

Semi-Final Teams:

Chris Poole / Riptide Racing (USA)

crew: Joachim Aschenbrenner, Ben Lamb, Mal Parker, Rob Scivenor, Harry West

Cole Tapper / CYCA (AUS)

crew: Jack Frewin, Max Brennan, Hamish Vass, Nathan Gulliksen, George Richardson

Eric Monnin / Capvis Swiss Match Racing (SUI)

crew: Ute Monnin Wagner, Mathieu Renault, Jean-Claude Monnin, Simon Brügger, Julien Falxa, Maxime Mesn

Dave Hood / DH3 Racing (USA)

crew: Ted Hackney, Chris Main, Ricky McGarvie, Steve Natvig, Chris Steele.