The Jean Genie wins record fourth 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva

Peter Morton sailing with Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott, only needed one more race to secure a record fourth Alpen Cup.

In winning the Alpen Cup for the fourth time – though it’s the fifth time his boat and the team has won – Peter Morton sets a new record for the event.

Morton’s The Jean Genie (GBR 43) took a third place in race 7 to win overall with a race to spare.

Artemis (NOR 57) of Kristian Nergaard, Trond Solli- Saether and Johan Barne maintained second place, while a win in race 7 helped Girls on Film II (GBR 41) of Louise Morton, Charlie Cumbley and Sam Haines move back up to third overall.

The current world champions, Ku-Ring-Gai III (AUS 66) of John Bacon, Edward Wright, Joost Houweling) won the final race.

Peter Morton commented . . .

“It was a pretty tricky day. There was a lot of port bias on the start, but it was still hopefully paying to the right soo we started at the boat and tacked but the left stayed quite strong, so we were fourth at the top got past one boat on the run and stayed out of trouble and were happy to cross the line in third, which meant we didn’t have to do the last race which was quite fortunate given how it changed.

“Garda is a great place to race, and probably one of the best places in the world to sail. It suits our boat with the breeze. It was a bit lighter than usual, but we are learning how to sail it a bit more down range and that’s helping a bit.”

2025 Alpen Cup Final results after 8 races

1st The Jean Genie (GBR 43, Peter Morton) – 18pts

2nd Artemis (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard) – 25pts

3rd Girls on Film (GBR 41, Louise Morton) – 33pts

4th Aspire (POL 17, Przemyslaw Gacek) – 35pts

5th Shaolin (SUI 226, Flavio Marazzi) – 35pts

Full results available here . . .

The fleet in Riva was extremely competitive with 17 boats from 10 countries and including seven world champion skippers. All are heading to Sopot, Poland, in one month for the 5.5 Metre world championship where the battle for supremacy will continue.