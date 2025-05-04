Transat Paprec – Eight are international teams, with five crew members from the UK

In the 2025 Transat Paprec — whose outcome is still uncertain — eight are international teams, including five crew members from the UK.

There’s the Scottish duo Maggie Adamson and Calanach Finlayson (Solan Ocean Racing) in 14th, Catherine Hunt sailing with Maël Garnier of France (Selencia-Cerfrance) 13th, and the British pair Ellie Driver and Oliver Hill (Women’s Engineering Society) in 17th.

Also worth noting are Russian Irina Gracheva (Décrochons la lune), Swiss sailor Annaëlle Pattusch (Humain en action), and Italian Vittoria Ripa Di Meana (who unfortunately had to retire).

As of the 16:00hr rankings Sunday, leaders Wings of the Ocean of Alexis Thomas and Pauline Courtois, and Skipper Macif of Charlotte Yven and Hugo Dhallenne were neck and neck, sailing 4 knots faster than their competitors.

In 3rd are Cap St Barth of Cindy Brin and Thomas Andre, and Les Étoiles Filantes of Quentin Vlamynck and Audrey Ogereau in 4th.

As the leading four stall in the calm zone, their chasers are closing the gap and are expected to continue doing so over the next 48 hours.

The Transat Paprec duos on strictly identical boats, the Figaro BENETEAU 3, will be meeting up in Saint-Barthélemy, the end of their Atlantic crossing.