Switzerland’s Eric Monnin claims 2025 Congressional Cup victory

Switzerland’s Eric Monnin and his Capvis Swiss Match Racing Team won the 60th Anniversary Congressional Cup.

Monnin, sailing with Ute Monnin Wagner, Mathieu Renault, Jean-Claude Monnin, Simon Brügger, Julien Falxa, and Maxime Mesnil, defeated defending Congressional Cup champion, USA’s Chris Poole 3-2 in a closely contested final at the Long Beach Yacht Club.

The final series between Monnin and Poole delivered some of the closest racing of the week, with the score trading back and forth.

Poole was the first to put a point on the board before Monnin responded with two wins to take the lead. Poole evened the score in race four, setting up a decisive fifth and final match for the title.

Earlier in the day for the semi-finals, Monnin continued with a 2-0 advantage over Hood. Hood took the first match of the day to keep the series alive, but Monnin sealed the deal in the fourth race.

Australia’s Cole Tapper and his CYCA Youth Sailing Academy took the final podium place after beating USA’s Dave Hood, DH3 Racing in a deciding series that went to the last race.

The Congressional Cup is the third stage of the 2025 World Match Racing Tour season.