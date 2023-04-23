Chris Poole dominates Congressional Cup with 24-0 Victory

Ian Williams failed to make the podium on the final day of the Congressional Cup, swept aside by Nick Egnot-Johnson of New Zealand.



A two-nil score by Egnot-Johnson gave him the third podium place ahead of the final between Chris Poole (USA) and his Riptide Racing team and Jeppe Borch (DEN) and Borch Racing.

The best of five final was a continuation of the domination of the event by the Chris Poole Riptide Racing machine.

Sweeping aside Borch with three straight wins to complete an unprecedented event scoreline of 24-0 race wins.

“I’m still in disbelief that we sailed the perfect regatta: I don’t think it gets any better than that,” said Poole, who claimed victory in his fifth attempt at the Congressional Cup trophy. “To be a part of the winner’s circle of this event, at this club, is an incredible honour. It’s the only Grade One in the U.S. and one of the most historic match races in the world.”

Sailing with Poole, under the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club burgee, were Matt Cornwell, Luke Payne, Malcolm Parker, Bernardo Freitas, and tactician Joachim Aschenbrenner.

The Congressional Cup is a Grade One match race and World Match Racing Tour event, hosted annually by Long Beach YC, Appian Way, Long Beach, USA.

Previous WMRT Champions include six-time world champion Ian Williams (GBR), Peter Gilmour (AUS), Adam Minoprio (NZL), Phil Robertson (NZL), Taylor Canfield (ISV) and Torvar Mirsky (AUS).