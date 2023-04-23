Semaine Olympique Française – Round 2 on the road to Paris 2024

The first races of Semaine Olympique Française – Hyeres will open for all ten Olympic classes on Monday 24 April.

There will be a British presence in all ten classes with 40 dinghies and boards entered, involving all the top British Team members.

This is the second Olympic classes regatta of the season and as at Palma Mallorca there is a strong international entry.

While the British Team took gold and silver podiums in six different class at the Palma regatta, there is hot competition for the British places at the upcoming Paris 2024 Test Event, 7 to 16 July in Marseille which mirrors the Olympic event organisation.

Especially in the mixed 470, men’s 49er, women’s 49erFX and ILCA 6 classes which have still to demonstrate any clear-cut domination within the British sailing team.

The name of the competitors for the Test Event must be declared by 15 June 2023, so every event over the next weeks is critical.

This unknown factor in the usually well drilled British Sailing squad is due to two factors. The considerable change to the equipment to be used at the next Paris 2024, and the high retirement rate within the British Sailing squad after Tokyo 2020.

One class was dropped completely – the Finn heavyweight singlehander – and the separate men and women’s 470 dinghy events reverted to just one mixed -crew event.

Plus two completely new types of equipment were also added – the Kiteboard x2, and an upgraded foil-board . . . the iQFoil x2 replacing the RS:X board.

The result is a relatively inexperienced squad with a reduced period of preperation time available for Paris 2024.

But it does make for some very interesting regattas.

Note: Sunday was practice racing.

