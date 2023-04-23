Leg 4 of The Ocean Race is on as IMOCA fleet races north out of Brazil

Early advantage to Biotherm as Leg 4 of The Ocean Race kicks off on Super Sunday in Itajaí, Brazil.

On Sunday, Leg 4 of The Ocean Race got underway, as the five-boat IMOCA fleet set out from Itajaí, on their 5,000+ nautical mile race towards Newport, Rhode Island, USA.

It was a close fought battle at the start of the two-lap inshore section of the race course, with no one wanting to concede an inch to a rival crew.

What appeared to be great starts by 11th Hour Racing Team and GUYOT environnement-Team Europe turned out be a little too good.

The two IMOCAs were judged to have crossed the starting line early and were forced to turn back and restart.

It was an expensive mistake which left the way clear for Biotherm to take the early lead ahead of Team Malizia and Team Holcim-PRB.

Biotherm continued to extend its lead, and by the end of the inshore section held a very healthy advantage over the fleet, while GUYOT had done a good job of closing the gap to Malizia in front.

The Leg from Itajaí to Newport, Rhode Island is just over 5,000 nautical miles and is expected to take up to 17 days, with an ETA around 9 or 10 May.