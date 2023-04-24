Semaine Olympique Française Day 1 – John Gimson . . . “We survived!”

First day of qualification flight racing at Semaine Olympique Française – Hyeres, Monday 24 April.

All classes raced accept for the men’s 49er and the women’s 49erFX, while the Nacra17 only managing one race before calling it a day in the Mistral conditions with short and sharp waves.

Nacra flight race winners were Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin of New Zealand and Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy. Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished third in their race.

“We survived!” Gimson said, “We had a capsize towards the bottom of the last run, there were steep waves, very hairy and lots of capsizes around us. It was one of those days you’re just happy if you can get a counter out of it.”

With everyone sailing in flights at this opening stage there was plenty of action.

Britain showed their new found depth in the ILCA7 with Elliot Hanson (2, 1) tied for the lead with Philipp Buhl (1, 2) of Germany. And Palma gold medalist Micky Beckett (3, 3) in 6th and Dan Whiteley (1, 7) in 7th.

Sarah Douglas (1, 2) of Canada leads the ILCA6 with 3 points, second is Emma Plassschaert (2, 4) of Belgium and third Britain’s Matilda Nicholls (7, 1). Other flight winners were Swiss Maud Jayet (8, 1) and Charlotte Rose (1, 8).

In the iQFoil, Will McMillan of Thailand leads the men winning four of his five races, and Laerke Buhl-Hansen of Denmark the women – No GBR competitors in those two events.

In Formula Kite, Daniela Moroz of the USA leads the women’s event winning three of her four races. Second is Jessie Kampman of France and third Maddy Anderson of Britain.

Britain’s Ellie Aldridge was DNC in her second race, and after discard counted a 3, 1 and 4 to place 5th in the 50 strong fleet. Katie Dabson placed 9th, Lily Young 13th and Jemima Crahtorne 19th.

In the revitalised mixed 470 event, Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugman won both their flight races to lead, with Hippolyte Machetti and Aloise Retornaz (2, 2) of France in second.

Among the Brits in the battle to replace the recently retired 470 double gold medalist Hannah Mills . . . Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (3, 6) are 5th overall, with Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr 23rd with a 3 and 22, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor (22, 8) in 28th.

The 49er, FX and Nacra 17 will sail four races each on Tuesday to catch-up.

The detailed results available here . . .