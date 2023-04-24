Germany, Sweden and Australia join America’s Cup Youth & Women event

The line-up for the Youth & Women’s America’s Cup has been completed with teams from Germany, Sweden and Australia joining the established six official entrants.

Teams from the America’s Cup representing New Zealand, Great Britain, Italy, Switzerland, America and France have already confirmed Youth & Women’s America’s Cup teams representing Spain, the Netherlands and Canada.

The newly confirmed entrants are as follows:

Germany – ‘EmbRacing Team Germany’ on behalf of the Kieler Yacht Club 3.V and Norddeutscher Regatta Verein

Sweden – ‘Swedish Women’s AC Challenge / Swedish Youth AC Challenge’ on behalf of the Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club and the Royal Swedish Yacht Club.

Australia – ‘Team Australia Challenge’ on behalf of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia

Racing in the Women’s & Youth America’s Cup will take place in the AC40s that have proven, straight out of the box, to be possibly the most exciting 40-foot boats on the planet to sail.

INEOS Britannia launched their AC40, aptly named after the young goddess of warfare, wisdom & practical skills, in February in Palma, Mallorca.

‘Athena’ will be raced by Athena Pathway Programme when they represent Britain in the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup Regattas.



The new teams now start the planning and selection trials for both their Youth and Women’s squads who will compete in Pool B against Spain, the Netherlands and Canada in a scheduled six to nine fleet race series.

The top three teams from each Group (A&B) to proceed to the Final Series where they will meet Youth & Women’s teams representing the America’s Cup syndicate countries.

A further fleet race series of up to four races will then be completed to decide the top two teams who will proceed to the one race finals where the sailors will compete head-to-head in a match race to determine the winner of each regatta.

For the Youth America’s Cup, the final race is scheduled to be held on the 2 October 2024, in between one of the official flights of America’s Cup Challenger Selection Series Finals.

The Women’s America’s Cup final race is scheduled to be sailed on the 16 October 2024, in between races in the Match for the America’s Cup.

Read more here . . .