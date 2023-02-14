Paris 2024 Sailing Test Event to reveal GBR Olympic team members

The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Test Event, which will take place from 7 to 16 July 2023, is expected to reveal the names of the British GB team for Paris 2024

This is a key event for the British Sailing Team . . . at the last two Olympics, of the ten crews selected for the final test event, 90% went on the compete at the Games.

For each class at the Test Event the entry quota is limited to one entry per Member National Authority, with the deadline for entry application 30 March 2023.

The name of the competitors competing in the Test Event must be declared by 15 June 2023, so every event over the next three months is critical.



The Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Test Event will take place from 7 to 16 July 2023.

Sailing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games begins on 28 July 2024 and runs through to 8 August 2024.

All events will take place at the Marseille Marina.

With the release of version 5 of the Sailing Test Event Notice of Race, The Organizing Authority/World Sailing confirmed that . . . Sailing entries ‘shall not be open to competitors and support persons holding only Russian or Belarussian nationality’.

Paris 2024 Notice of Race available here . . .

