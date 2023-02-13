Lanzarote International – Double 49er GOLD for British Sailing Team

Gold for Britain’s Peters and Sterritt in the 49er, and Black and Tidey in the 49erFX on the final day of the Lanzarote International Regatta.

Conditions meant that only the 470 competitors managed to complete another series race before their Medal Race, the 49er and FX skipped another series race to concentrate on their Medal races.

In the women’s 49erFX Medal Race Freya Black and Saskia Tidey finished fourth to clinch the Gold, finishing three points ahead of Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy.

In the battle for the third podium place, Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea of the USA won the medal race to snatch Bronze ahead of Brazil’s Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze, second in the medal race.

In the men’s 49er Medal Race, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt mirrored their teammates with a fourth place finish to take the Gold.

They finished with a with a 22pt advantage over Logan Dunnning and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand, while Bronze went to Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger of Austria.

The medal race was won by Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France.

In the mixed 470 fleet there was a major upset as Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden, who had dominated the earlier racing, collected a UFD in the final series race and then finished last in the medal race.

This upset meant that Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugnman took the Gold, just one point ahead Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Rodriguez of Spain . . . despite their winning the medal race.

Dahlberg and Karlsson finished with the Bronze, three points off leaders Xammer and Brugnman.

For the British the 470 the performance here was very much a work-in-progress.

Best placed were Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr in 14th with Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre 19th overall.

Next big Olympic classes event is the Hempel WC Series event – Trophy SAR Princess Sofia – in Palma, Mallorca at the end of March.

49erFX Women – Final Leaders after Medal Race (30 entries)

1st GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 8 – – 16 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 6 – – 19 pts

3rd USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA 2 – – 21 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE 4 – – 26 pts

5th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO 10 – – 43 pts

6th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS 12 – – 47 pts

7th GER 505 Bergmann MARLA and Hanna WILLE 14 – – 47 pts

8th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Steph ORTON 16 – – 50 pts

9th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER 18 – – 54 pts

10th FRA 22 Mathilde LOVADINA and Aude COMPAN DNC DNC – – 56 pts

49er Men – Final Leaders after Medal Race (29 entries)

1st GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT 8 – – 25 pts

2nd NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN 14 – – 47 pts

3rd AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 6 – – 50 pts

4th POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI 12 – – 53 pts

5th FRA 31 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 2 – – 60 pts

6th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 4 – – 62 pts

7th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and Ian MACDIARMID 16 – – 62 pts

8th IRL 9 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE 10 – – 63 pts

9th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL 18 – – 67 pts

10th AUT 8 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL OCS – – 74 pts

470 Mixed – Final Leaders after Race 8 and Medal Race (32 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN 8 12 – – 43 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ -10 2 – – 44 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON UFD 20 – – 46 pts

4th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY 7 10 – – 55 pts

5th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL 3 8 – – 56 pts

6th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES 6 16 – – 60 pts

7th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI 2 6 – – 67 pts

8th SUI 3 Mermod YVES and Siegentahler MAJA 14 14 – – 72 pts

9th GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 1 4 – – 74 pts

10th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES 5 18 – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .