Lanzarote International – Only 470 get to race on Day 3

More strong wind and sea conditions on Day 3 of the Lanzarote International Regatta.

Only the mixed 470 fleet got to race . . . just one race, won by Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden to reclaim the overall lead after 7 races.

Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugnman of Spain, who took a DNC, are now second, six points off the leaders and 11pts clear of third placed Silvia Mas Depares and Nicolás Rodriguez of Spain.

Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr are best placed GBR, finishing 14th and Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre 17th overall.



Better news for the British Team in the 49er and 49erFX fleets where where the lead both fleets into the final day.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt have a 16pt lead in the 49er and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey a 5pt lead in hte 49erFX.

470 Mixed – Leaders after Race 7 (32 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 1 – – 17 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – DNC – – 23 pts

3rd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 5 – – 34 pts

4th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 3 – – 38 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 6 – – 38 pts

6th SUI 3 Mermod YVES and Siegentahler MAJA – – 16 – – 44 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 4 – – 45 pts

8th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 18 – – 59 pts

9th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 13 – – 63 pts

10th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 14 – – 66 pts

Full results available here . . .

