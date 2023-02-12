Team Holcim-PRB first into Cape Town to win Leg 2

Skipper Kevin Escoffier and his Team Holcim – PRB have won Leg 2 of The Ocean Race from Cabo Verde to Cape Town after a tense battle through the final miles of the race.

At sunrise on Sunday morning, four teams were in the fight for the leg win, with Biotherm, 11th Hour Racing Team and the Holcim – PRB crews racing in lockstep in light and changeable conditions.

This is the second consecutive leg win for Escoffier and his team, who maintain a perfect record, and will extend their advantage on the race leaderboard.

Leg 2 Rankings at 15:00 UTC – 12 February 2023

1st Team Holcim – PRB – FINISHED

2nd Biotherm – FINISHED

3rd 11th Hour Racing Team – FINISHED

4th Team Malizia – DTF 2.80nm

5th GUYOT environnement – Team Europe – DTL 24.63nm