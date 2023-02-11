Lanzarote International – Brits lead 49er and 49erFX after day 2

Peters and Sterritt in the 49er, and Black and Tidey in the 49er take the lead of their events on Day 2 of the Lanzarote International Regatta.

Big wind and huge, steep swell set a massive physical challenge for the three Olympic fleets on day two of the Lanzarote International Regatta in the Canary Islands.

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (2,3,23,3) take a 26 point lead in the men’s 49e, ahead of Logan Dunnning and Oscar Gunn of New Zealand with Lukasz Przybytek and Jacek Piasecki of Polandin third place.

In the women’s 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2,4,1) take the lead on 8pts, five ahead of Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy.

Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea (3,8,4) of the USA were able to drop an 18th from day 1 and jump into third place

The mixed 470 completed three races and breaking yesterday’s four-way tie are new leaders Jordi Xammer and Nora Brugnman (1,2,2) of Spain

They have a 5pt lead over Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson (2,1,9) of Sweden, with In third place Mermod Yves and Siegentahler Maja of Switzerland.

Best of the British were Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr holding onto 13th place, with Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (28,9,9) dropping to 16th.

49er Men – Leaders after 7 races (29 entries)

1st GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – 4 3 2 2 3 -23 3 – – 17 pts

2nd NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – -15 7 8 8 7 2 1 – – 33 pts

3rd POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI – – -12 5 9 9 2 9 7 – – 41 pts

4th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – 9 1 1 -26 6 17 10 – – 44 pts

5th USA 43 Andrew MOLLERUS and TBA – – 14 -18 12 4 4 4 8 – – 46 pts

6th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL – – 5 2 5 18 1 18 DNC – – 49 pts

7th AUT 8 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 10 -14 14 10 9 3 6 – – 52 pts

8th IRL 9 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 1 6 6 -24 17 21 2 – – 53 pts

9th FRA 31 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 2 -28 20 11 15 1 9 – – 58 pts

10th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA – – -21 9 17 7 5 16 4 – – 58 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 5 races (30 entries)

1st GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 1 -12 2 4 1 – – 8 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 5 -6 1 1 6 – – 13 pts

3rd USA 8 Stephanie ROBLE and Maggie SHEA – – 4 -18 3 8 4 – – 19 pts

4th BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 8 1 -13 5 8 – – 22 pts

5th GER 505 Bergmann MARLA and Hanna WILLE – – 2 14 10 7 DNC – – 33 pts

6th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO – – 3 16 11 DNC 3 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Steph ORTON – – 25 UFD 5 2 2 – – 34 pts

8th FRA 22 Mathilde LOVADINA and Aude COMPAN – – 12 2 9 12 DNC – – 35 pts

9th USA 92 Paris HENKEN and Anna TOBIAS – – -20 7 6 13 10 – – 36 pts

10th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 6 15 -17 11 5 – – 37 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 3 -12 1 2 2 – – 11 pts

2nd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – 7 5 1 2 1 -9 – – 16 pts

3rd SUI 3 Mermod YVES and Siegentahler MAJA – – -19 1 5 4 7 11 – – 28 pts

4th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 1 7 7 -8 8 6 – – 29 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 12 -17 3 5 4 8 – – 32 pts

6th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 22 UFD 6 3 3 1 – – 35 pts

7th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 -18 2 13 16 4 – – 41 pts

8th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – 13 2 10 DNC 6 10 – – 41 pts

9th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 5 11 BFD 6 15 13 – – 50 pts

10th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – -18 6 8 12 14 12 – – 52 pts

Best GBR:

13th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE Ryan ORR – – 9 25 11 BFD 5 15 – – 65 pts

16th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY Eilidh MCINTYRE – – 28 9 9 16 11 RET – – 73 pts

