Lanzarote International – Brits open well in 49er and 49erFX

Britain’s Peters and Sterritt in the 49er, and Black and Tidey in the 49er finished the first day of the Lanzarote International Regatta in their leading groups.
Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger (9, 1,1) of Austria lead the men’s 49er . . . counting two race wins from their three races.
While James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (4,3,2) finished second overall 3pts of the leaders.
Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waffilove (1,6,6) took a win in the opening race to place third, tied on 7pts with Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain.
In the women’s 49erFX, the winners of the past two Olympic Games, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (8,1) of Brazil wasted no time in taking the lead, but after only two races.
Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey also started well, winning the first race but a 13th in the second drops them to third overall 2pts behind Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy.
The first day was challenging with big swell, big shifts, and flaky breeze leading to the range of scores over the races. The forecast for Saturday and the coming days is looking very good.
In the mixed 470 fleet, scoring was very haphazard, with European champions Anton Dahlberg (7,5,1) and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden in a four-way tie on 6pts.
They are on the same points with the Swiss Mermod Yves and Siegentahler Maja (119,1,5), Germany’s World Champions Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (2,UFD,4) and Spain’s Jordi XammerR and Nora Brugman (3,3,12).
Best of the British are Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (28,9,9) in11th place, with Hannah Bristow and James Taylor 12th and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr 13th.
49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (29 entries)
1st AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – -9 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – -4 3 2 – – 5 pts
3rd IRL 9 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 1 -6 6 – – 7 pts
4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL – – -5 2 5 – – 7 pts
5th POL 64 Miko?aj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 3 8 -10 – – 11 pts
6th POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Lukasz PRZYBYTEK – – -12 5 9 – – 14 pts
7th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Bart LAMBRIEX – – -18 12 3 – – 15 pts
8th NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – -15 7 8 – – 15 pts
9th NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 6 10 -19 – – 16 pts
10th ESP 775 Martin WIZNER and Antonio TORRADO – – -28 4 13 – – 17 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 races (30 entries)
1st BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 8 1 – – 9 pts
2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 5 7 – – 12 pts
3rd GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 1 13 – – 14 pts
4th FRA 22 Mathilde LOVADINA and Aude COMPAN – – 12 2 – – 14 pts
5th SWE 2 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 10 4 – – 14 pts
6th ESP 5 Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO – – 13 3 – – 16 pts
7th GER 505 Bergmann MARLA and Hanna WILLE – – 2 15 – – 17 pts
8th FRA 63 Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU – – 7 12 – – 19 pts
9th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO – – 3 17 – – 20 pts
10th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 6 16 – – 22 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)
1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – -7 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd SUI 3 Mermod YVES and Siegentahler MAJA – – -19 1 5 – – 6 pts
3rd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 2 UFD 4 – – 6 pts
4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 3 -12 – – 6 pts
5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 1 -7 7 – – 8 pts
6th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 -18 2 – – 8 pts
7th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – -13 2 10 – – 12 pts
8th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – -18 6 8 – – 14 pts
9th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 12 -17 3 – – 15 pts
10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 5 11 BFD – – 16 pts
11th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – -28 9 9 – – 18 pts
12th GBR 7 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 4 -24 16 – – 20 pts
13th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 9 -25 11 – – 20 pts