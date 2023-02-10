Lanzarote International – Brits open well in 49er and 49erFX

Britain’s Peters and Sterritt in the 49er, and Black and Tidey in the 49er finished the first day of the Lanzarote International Regatta in their leading groups.

Keanu Prettner and Jakob Flachberger (9, 1,1) of Austria lead the men’s 49er . . . counting two race wins from their three races.

While James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (4,3,2) finished second overall 3pts of the leaders.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waffilove (1,6,6) took a win in the opening race to place third, tied on 7pts with Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain.

In the women’s 49erFX, the winners of the past two Olympic Games, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (8,1) of Brazil wasted no time in taking the lead, but after only two races.

Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey also started well, winning the first race but a 13th in the second drops them to third overall 2pts behind Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi of Italy.

The first day was challenging with big swell, big shifts, and flaky breeze leading to the range of scores over the races. The forecast for Saturday and the coming days is looking very good.

In the mixed 470 fleet, scoring was very haphazard, with European champions Anton Dahlberg (7,5,1) and Lovisa Karlsson of Sweden in a four-way tie on 6pts.

They are on the same points with the Swiss Mermod Yves and Siegentahler Maja (119,1,5), Germany’s World Champions Luise Wanser and Philipp Autenrieth (2,UFD,4) and Spain’s Jordi XammerR and Nora Brugman (3,3,12).

Best of the British are Martin Wrigley and Eilidh McIntyre (28,9,9) in11th place, with Hannah Bristow and James Taylor 12th and Vita Heathcote and Ryan Orr 13th.

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (29 entries)

1st AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER – – -9 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT – – -4 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd IRL 9 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 1 -6 6 – – 7 pts

4th ESP 74 Diego BOTIN and Florian TRITTEL – – -5 2 5 – – 7 pts

5th POL 64 Miko?aj STANIUL and Jakub SZTORCH – – 3 8 -10 – – 11 pts

6th POL 5 Lukasz PRZYBYTEK and Lukasz PRZYBYTEK – – -12 5 9 – – 14 pts

7th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Bart LAMBRIEX – – -18 12 3 – – 15 pts

8th NZL 7 Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar GUNN – – -15 7 8 – – 15 pts

9th NZL 4 Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE – – 6 10 -19 – – 16 pts

10th ESP 775 Martin WIZNER and Antonio TORRADO – – -28 4 13 – – 17 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 races (30 entries)

1st BRA 12 Martine GRAEL and Kahena KUNZE – – 8 1 – – 9 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 9 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY – – 1 13 – – 14 pts

4th FRA 22 Mathilde LOVADINA and Aude COMPAN – – 12 2 – – 14 pts

5th SWE 2 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER – – 10 4 – – 14 pts

6th ESP 5 Patricia SUAREZ and Maria CANTERO – – 13 3 – – 16 pts

7th GER 505 Bergmann MARLA and Hanna WILLE – – 2 15 – – 17 pts

8th FRA 63 Lara GRANIER and Amelie RIOU – – 7 12 – – 19 pts

9th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Sveva CARRARO – – 3 17 – – 20 pts

10th GER 369 Inga-Marie HOFMANN and Catherine BARTELHEIMER – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Lovisa KARLSSON – – -7 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd SUI 3 Mermod YVES and Siegentahler MAJA – – -19 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH – – 2 UFD 4 – – 6 pts

4th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 3 3 -12 – – 6 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Nicolás RODRÍGUEZ – – 1 -7 7 – – 8 pts

6th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 6 -18 2 – – 8 pts

7th ITA 5 Marco GRADONI and Alessandra DUBBINI – – -13 2 10 – – 12 pts

8th POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – -18 6 8 – – 14 pts

9th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 12 -17 3 – – 15 pts

10th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 5 11 BFD – – 16 pts

11th GBR 1 Martin WRIGLEY and Eilidh MCINTYRE – – -28 9 9 – – 18 pts

12th GBR 7 Hannah BRISTOW and James TAYLOR – – 4 -24 16 – – 20 pts

13th GBR 11 Vita HEATHCOTE and Ryan ORR – – 9 -25 11 – – 20 pts

Full results available here . . .