Paris 2024 unveiles Olympic Pictograms

Paris 2024 has unveiled the Look of the Games as well as pictograms for each event at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

In spring 2024, Marseille will be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil.

The flame will arrive at the Old Port of Marseille, where the Torch Relay will begin, before travelling across the country over a period of several weeks and finishing its journey in Paris.

At the end of its journey, the Olympic flame will light the cauldron during the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, which will then be declared open.

Marseille will be a key stakeholder during the Games, with its two competition venues: the Marseille Stadium, which will stage football matches, and the Marina, where the sailing events will take place.

