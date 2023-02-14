Lanzarote International Part 2 – Nacra 17 and iQFOILs hit the water

Part 2 of Lanzarote International Regatta with four days of racing for the Nacra 17 multihull and the men and women’s iQFOIL foiling boards.
Leader in the iQFOIL Men is Sam Sills (1,2) of Britain who has a four point lead after two races.
Second on 7pts are Sebastian Koedel (6,1) of Germany and Daniele Benedetti (2,5) Italy. Adrien Mestre (7,4) of France is fourth and Britain’s Finn Hawkins (3,11) is fifth.
Leader in the women’s iQFOIL is Sharon Kantor (2,5) of Israel one point ahead of Mariana Aguilar (1,7) Mexico and Katy Spychkov (4,4) of Israel.
Best placed British competitors are Emma Wilson (16,9) in ninth, and Islay Watson (18,12) 13th.
The Nacra 17 managed three races, with New Zealand’s Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (1,1,-7) holding a two point lead.
Second are Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (3,-7,1) of Argentina and Laila Van Der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (2,2,-21) og Holland on 8pts.
No British Sailing Team are entered in the Nacra 17 event.
iQFOIL Men – Leaders after 2 races (75 entries)
1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 1 2 – – 3 pts
2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL 6 1 – – 7 pts
3rd ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 2 5 – – 7 pts
4th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE 7 4 – – 11 pts
5th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 3 11 – – 14 pts
6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 12 3 – – 15 pts
iQFOIL Women – Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)
1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR 2 5 – – 7 pts
2nd MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 1 7 – – 8 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 4 4 – – 8 pts
4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 10 1 – – 11 pts
5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 5 6 – – 11 pts
6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES 6 8 – – 14 pts
Best GBR:
9th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 16 9 – – 25 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)
1st NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 1 1 -7 – – 2 pts
2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 3 -7 1 – – 4 pts
3rd NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 2 2 -21 – – 4 pts
4th SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON and Macus DACKHAMMAR -7 5 2 – – 7 pts
5th FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN 4 3 -5 – – 7 pts
6th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 6 -9 3 – – 9 pts