Lanzarote International Part 2 – Nacra 17 and iQFOILs hit the water

Part 2 of Lanzarote International Regatta with four days of racing for the Nacra 17 multihull and the men and women’s iQFOIL foiling boards.

Leader in the iQFOIL Men is Sam Sills (1,2) of Britain who has a four point lead after two races.

Second on 7pts are Sebastian Koedel (6,1) of Germany and Daniele Benedetti (2,5) Italy. Adrien Mestre (7,4) of France is fourth and Britain’s Finn Hawkins (3,11) is fifth.

Leader in the women’s iQFOIL is Sharon Kantor (2,5) of Israel one point ahead of Mariana Aguilar (1,7) Mexico and Katy Spychkov (4,4) of Israel.

Best placed British competitors are Emma Wilson (16,9) in ninth, and Islay Watson (18,12) 13th.

The Nacra 17 managed three races, with New Zealand’s Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (1,1,-7) holding a two point lead.

Second are Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (3,-7,1) of Argentina and Laila Van Der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (2,2,-21) og Holland on 8pts.

No British Sailing Team are entered in the Nacra 17 event.

iQFOIL Men – Leaders after 2 races (75 entries)

1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL 6 1 – – 7 pts

3rd ITA 60 Daniele BENEDETTI 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE 7 4 – – 11 pts

5th GBR 19 Finn HAWKINS 3 11 – – 14 pts

6th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD 12 3 – – 15 pts

iQFOIL Women – Leaders after 2 races (60 entries)

1st ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR 2 5 – – 7 pts

2nd MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR 1 7 – – 8 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV 4 4 – – 8 pts

4th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI 10 1 – – 11 pts

5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES 6 8 – – 14 pts

Best GBR:

9th GBR 7 Emma WILSON 16 9 – – 25 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)

1st NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 1 1 -7 – – 2 pts

2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO 3 -7 1 – – 4 pts

3rd NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER 2 2 -21 – – 4 pts

4th SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON and Macus DACKHAMMAR -7 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN 4 3 -5 – – 7 pts

6th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING 6 -9 3 – – 9 pts

Full results available here . . .