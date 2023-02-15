RORC Nelson’s Cup Series – Spectacular conditions for day 1

The RORC Nelson’s Cup Series got underway on time in spectacular conditions off the south coast of Antigua.

With tropical heat, 16 knots from the east and a significant swell, the south coast of Antigua produced awe-inspiring racing.

Day 1 Race winners:

Niklas Zennström’s CF 520 Rán 8 (SWE) OnDeck’s Farr 65 Spirit of Juno (ANT) skippered by David Hanks Frederic Puzin’s Ker 46 Daguet 3 – Corum (FRA).



IRC One

Rán 8 scored an impressive victory in the first race by nearly four minutes on corrected time from Daguet 3 – Corum.

RORC Vice Commodore Eric de Turckheim’s NMD 54 Teasing Machine (FRA) was third by just 19 seconds after IRC time correction.

In Race Two, Daguet 3 – Corum won after IRC time correction by just 30 seconds from Rán 8, with Teasing Machine in third.

IRC Two

Antiguan Farr 65 Spirit of Juno scored a memorable victory in the first race, taking class line honours and the win after IRC time correction by just over two minutes from Marie Tabarly’s 73ft ketch Pen Duick VI (FRA).

Szymon Kuczynski’s Figaro Hultaj (POL) was third.

In the second race, Spirit of Juno scored their second race win of the Series, with Pen Duick VI second by just three minutes after IRC time correction.

Full results available here . . .

The IRC classes enjoyed a total of five hours of superb racing at every point of sail.

The race course included coastal and deep water marks, including Nelson, which was almost two miles offshore.

Racing continues in the RORC Nelson’s Cup with two races scheduled for Wednesday 15 February.