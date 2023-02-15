SailGP and Rolex announce ten season partnership

SailGP, the global racing league and Swiss watchmaker Rolex announce a new ten season partnership.

The new partnership will see the iconic brand extend the relationship as the global presenting partner and as the exclusive official timepiece of the SailGP championship through to the end of Season 13.

As part of the agreement Rolex will also become title partner for the Season 4 opener – the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier on 16 and 17 June, 2023.

SailGP’s third season continues this weekend, 18 and 19 February, at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney.

The globe-trotting series will then head across the Tasman Sea for the ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Christchurch on 18-19 March.

Season 3 will conclude at the $1,000,000 winner-takes-all Grand Final | San Francisco on 6 and 7 May.

Season 4 commences with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier, 16 and 17 June 2023.