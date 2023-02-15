Lanzarote International Part 2 – Sills and Tibi lead iQFOiLs . . . Besson and Ancian lead Nacra 17

Day 2 at Lanzarote International Regatta for the Nacra 17 multihull and the men and women’s iQFOIL foiling boards.

Sam Sills (1 2 17 -23) of Britain is now tied for the lead in the men’s iQFOiL with Sebastian Koerdel (11 4 DNC 1) of Germany, both have 23pts after six races.

In third place is Nicolas Goyard of France who moves into contention with two race wins and a second place with 27pts.

In the women’s iQFOiL . . . new leader is Israel’s Shahar Tibi (3 7 2 5) tied on 18 pts with Sharon Kantor (4 3 5 4) with Katy Spychkov in third with 27 pts, both of Israel.

Best placed British competitor Emma Wilson (-18 2 14 11) moves into 7th, and Islay Watson (8 12 10 15) is up into 9th place.

In the Nacra 17 . . . Billy Besson and Noa Ancian (2 3 1) of France climb into the lead on 13 pts, with Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (5 2 3) of Argentina holding on to second with 14 pts.

Overnight leaders, New Zealand’s Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson (4 7 -18) could not match their day one scoreline and drop to third tied on 20 pts with Laila Van Der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer (-21 3 5 8) of Holland.

After a sunny, shifty afternoon on the water, the sailors are resting up and getting ready for a big final day of qualifying racing on Thursday, with four races for Nacra 17 and six races for the windsurfers.

Friday is medal day showdown.

iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 6 races (75 entries)

1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 1 2 1 2 17 -23 – – 23 pts

2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 6 1 11 4 DNC 1 – – 23 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 8 15 2 1 1 -17 – – 27 pts

4th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 7 4 21 3 -23 2 – – 37 pts

5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 12 3 12 6 -13 4 – – 37 pts

6th NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 19 6 9 -22 5 3 – – 42 pts

iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)

1st ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -10 1 3 7 2 5 – – 18 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 2 -5 4 3 5 4 – – 18 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 4 4 7 1 11 -33 – – 27 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 32 DNC 2 8 1 1 – – 44 pts

5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 5 6 -29 17 9 7 – – 44 pts

6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 6 8 5 -23 8 19 – – 46 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 16 9 -18 2 14 11 – – 52 pts

8th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR – – 1 7 12 27 -38 8 – – 55 pts

9th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – -18 12 8 12 10 15 – – 57 pts

10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 13 STP -33 4 23 3 – – 62 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (23 entries)

1st FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN – – 4 3 -5 2 3 1 – – 13 pts

2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 3 -7 1 5 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 1 1 7 4 7 -18 – – 20 pts

4th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 2 2 -21 3 5 8 – – 20 pts

5th FRA 11 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – -12 6 4 8 1 4 – – 23 pts

6th SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON and Macus DACKHAMMAR – – 7 5 2 6 4 DNC – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .