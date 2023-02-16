Ainslie SailGP Team sign three-year partnership with Emirates

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and Ben Ainslie’s Great Britain SailGP Team have announced a three-year sponsorship deal.

Emirates Airline will be the first-ever Title Partner of one the world’s most successful sailing teams . . . Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team

Under the agreement, Emirates will become the sailing team’s Title Sponsor starting with the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix on Sydney Harbour, taking place this weekend 18 – 19 February 2023.



Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team CEO and driver Ben Ainslie, said:

“The Great Britain team and I are thrilled to have Emirates, one of the most iconic sporting brands in the world, on board this journey with us.”

“With the SailGP league is seeing unprecedented growth in the form of new race locations, teams, owners, and Season 4’s calendar revealing a strong continuation of this trend, together as partners we will be able to take both the team and the sport to new heights.”

Emirates’ signature “Fly Better” logo will be visible on the Great Britain F50 race boat, with prominent branding on the center of the wing and hull.

The airline’s iconic logo will also appear on the front and back of the team’s clothing, sailing apparel and equipment.

Emirates has been a staunch supporter of sailing with its first sponsorship tracing back to 2004 as the naming sponsor of Emirates Team New Zealand.

SailGP’s third season continues this weekend, 18 and 19 February, at the KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney.

Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team will compete in the remaining three events of SailGP Season 3 – where they are currently placed third – with the iconic Emirates branded F50 boat featuring in Sydney, Australia and Christchurch New Zealand.

They will then conclude Season 3 at the $1,000,000 winner-takes-all Grand Final | San Francisco on 6 and 7 May 2023.

The airline will continue to support the team for the next three seasons of the global racing calendar.

Season 4 commences June 2023.

