Lanzarote International – Every sailing venue has its ‘off days’

The sunshine was out and the northerly breeze was blowing, but the direction was all over the place on day seven of the Lanzarote International Regatta, Part 2.
Sailors have come from around the world to train and race out of Marina Rubicón in the south of Lanzarote, but even the most reliable of sailing venues has its ‘off days’.
Friday is the final day of the regatta when the medals will be decided in the Nacra 17 and iQFOiL fleets.
iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 6 races (75 entries)
1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 1 2 1 2 17 -23 – – 23 pts
2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 6 1 11 4 DNC 1 – – 23 pts
3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 8 15 2 1 1 -17 – – 27 pts
4th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 7 4 21 3 -23 2 – – 37 pts
5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 12 3 12 6 -13 4 – – 37 pts
6th NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 19 6 9 -22 5 3 – – 42 pts
iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)
1st ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -10 1 3 7 2 5 – – 18 pts
2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 2 -5 4 3 5 4 – – 18 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 4 4 7 1 11 -33 – – 27 pts
4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 32 DNC 2 8 1 1 – – 44 pts
5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 5 6 -29 17 9 7 – – 44 pts
6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 6 8 5 -23 8 19 – – 46 pts
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 16 9 -18 2 14 11 – – 52 pts
8th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR – – 1 7 12 27 -38 8 – – 55 pts
9th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – -18 12 8 12 10 15 – – 57 pts
10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 13 STP -33 4 23 3 – – 62 pts
Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (23 entries)
1st FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN – – 4 3 -5 2 3 1 – – 13 pts
2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 3 -7 1 5 2 3 – – 14 pts
3rd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 1 1 7 4 7 -18 – – 20 pts
4th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 2 2 -21 3 5 8 – – 20 pts
5th FRA 11 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – -12 6 4 8 1 4 – – 23 pts
6th SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON and Macus DACKHAMMAR – – 7 5 2 6 4 DNC – – 24 pts