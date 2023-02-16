Lanzarote International – Every sailing venue has its ‘off days’

The sunshine was out and the northerly breeze was blowing, but the direction was all over the place on day seven of the Lanzarote International Regatta, Part 2.

Sailors have come from around the world to train and race out of Marina Rubicón in the south of Lanzarote, but even the most reliable of sailing venues has its ‘off days’.

Friday is the final day of the regatta when the medals will be decided in the Nacra 17 and iQFOiL fleets.

iQFOiL Men – Leaders after 6 races (75 entries)

1st GBR 60 Samuel SILLS – – 1 2 1 2 17 -23 – – 23 pts

2nd GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 6 1 11 4 DNC 1 – – 23 pts

3rd FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 8 15 2 1 1 -17 – – 27 pts

4th FRA 7 Adrien MESTRE – – 7 4 21 3 -23 2 – – 37 pts

5th FRA 3 Thomas GOYARD – – 12 3 12 6 -13 4 – – 37 pts

6th NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 19 6 9 -22 5 3 – – 42 pts

iQFOiL Women – Leaders after 6 races (60 entries)

1st ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – -10 1 3 7 2 5 – – 18 pts

2nd ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 2 -5 4 3 5 4 – – 18 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 4 4 7 1 11 -33 – – 27 pts

4th ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID – – 32 DNC 2 8 1 1 – – 44 pts

5th ISR 7 Maya MORRIS – – 5 6 -29 17 9 7 – – 44 pts

6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 6 8 5 -23 8 19 – – 46 pts

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 16 9 -18 2 14 11 – – 52 pts

8th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR – – 1 7 12 27 -38 8 – – 55 pts

9th GBR 529 Islay WATSON – – -18 12 8 12 10 15 – – 57 pts

10th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 13 STP -33 4 23 3 – – 62 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (23 entries)

1st FRA 571 Billy BESSON and Noa ANCIAN – – 4 3 -5 2 3 1 – – 13 pts

2nd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 3 -7 1 5 2 3 – – 14 pts

3rd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 1 1 7 4 7 -18 – – 20 pts

4th NED 505 Laila VAN DER MEER and Bjarne BOUWER – – 2 2 -21 3 5 8 – – 20 pts

5th FRA 11 Tim MOURNIAC and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – -12 6 4 8 1 4 – – 23 pts

6th SWE 61 Ida SVENSSON and Macus DACKHAMMAR – – 7 5 2 6 4 DNC – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .