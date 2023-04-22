ILCA 4 Youth European Titles for Greece and Italy

ILCA 4 Youth European Champions are Hermionie Ghicas of Greece and Nicolo Cassitta of Italy.
In the women Ghicas of Greece was the overall winner and first U16.
Second and first U18 was Maria Eleni Kalakona GRE and third and second U16 was Hanna Rogowska POL. Clara Lorenz ITA was fourth overall, Ines Ruohela FIN fifth.
Third U16 place was Gaya Datiashvili ISR who placed 19th overall.
Nicolo Cassitta ITA was the overall and U18 winner in the men.
Second was countryman Salvatore Falchi, and third Alessandro Cortese in an all Italian podium.
Fourth overall and first U16 was Lorenzo Ghirotti also of Italy.
In fifth and second U16 wasTim Lubat ESP, sixth overall was Theofilos Stylidis GRE
Seventh overall and third U16 was Kutsal Güneş Kurnaz TUR.
Best placed British man is Archie Munro-Price in 20th place.
Best placed British women is Amélie Hacker in 42nd overall.
Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Final Leaders (225 entries)
1st ITA Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA u18 – – 43 pts
2nd ITA Salvatore FALCHI u18 – – 72 pts
3rd ITA Alessandro CORTESE u18 – – 99 pts
4th ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI u16 – – 100 pts
5th ESP Tim LUBAT u16 – – 103 pts
6th GRE Theofilos STYLIDIS u18 – – 116 pts
7th TUR Kutsal Güneş KURNAZ u16 – – 137 pts
8th ITA Manuel Henk VOS u16 – – 139 pts
Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Final Leaders (166 entries)
1st GRE Hermionie GHICAS u16 – – 66 pts
2nd GRE Maria Eleni KALAKONA u18 – – 93 pts
3rd POL Hanna ROGOWSKA u16 – – 115 pts
4th ITA Clara LORENZI u18 – – 117 pts
5th FIN Ines RUOHELA u18 – – 130 pts
19th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI u16 – – 192 pts