ILCA 4 Youth European Titles for Greece and Italy

ILCA 4 Youth European Champions are Hermionie Ghicas of Greece and Nicolo Cassitta of Italy.

In the women Ghicas of Greece was the overall winner and first U16.

Second and first U18 was Maria Eleni Kalakona GRE and third and second U16 was Hanna Rogowska POL. Clara Lorenz ITA was fourth overall, Ines Ruohela FIN fifth.

Third U16 place was Gaya Datiashvili ISR who placed 19th overall.

Nicolo Cassitta ITA was the overall and U18 winner in the men.

Second was countryman Salvatore Falchi, and third Alessandro Cortese in an all Italian podium.

Fourth overall and first U16 was Lorenzo Ghirotti also of Italy.

In fifth and second U16 wasTim Lubat ESP, sixth overall was Theofilos Stylidis GRE

Seventh overall and third U16 was Kutsal Güneş Kurnaz TUR.

Best placed British man is Archie Munro-Price in 20th place.

Best placed British women is Amélie Hacker in 42nd overall.

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Final Leaders (225 entries)

1st ITA Nicolò Giuseppe CASSITTA u18 – – 43 pts

2nd ITA Salvatore FALCHI u18 – – 72 pts

3rd ITA Alessandro CORTESE u18 – – 99 pts

4th ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI u16 – – 100 pts

5th ESP Tim LUBAT u16 – – 103 pts

6th GRE Theofilos STYLIDIS u18 – – 116 pts

7th TUR Kutsal Güneş KURNAZ u16 – – 137 pts

8th ITA Manuel Henk VOS u16 – – 139 pts

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Final Leaders (166 entries)

1st GRE Hermionie GHICAS u16 – – 66 pts

2nd GRE Maria Eleni KALAKONA u18 – – 93 pts

3rd POL Hanna ROGOWSKA u16 – – 115 pts

4th ITA Clara LORENZI u18 – – 117 pts

5th FIN Ines RUOHELA u18 – – 130 pts

19th ISR Gaya DATIASHVILI u16 – – 192 pts

Full results available here . . .