Congressional Cup – Ian Williams goes out in semi-final

Ian Williams went out in the semi-final stage of the Congressional Cup to Jeppe Borch of Denmark.

Williams lost the semi in three straight races, although he had beaten Borch in both of their round robin bouts.

Borch triumphed over Williams in matches one and two, and with everything at stake Williams came out swinging in match three, putting a penalty on Borch in the pre-start and keeping the pressure on, and controlling the match but Borch gained steadily on each tack.

At the top mark he was just one boat length behind: in position to attack and take Williams’ wind. Jibing on Williams’ breeze, Borch overtook his rival, and by the time they reached the gate, rounded first.

Now Borch was in control: holding Williams out and carrying him past the windward mark; luffing, head to wind, the shouting of the crews heard all the way to the pier.

As the duo rounded the mark: contact! A flag on Williams scrubbed Borch’s penalty; but the subsequent red flag – for gaining an advantage by breaking the rule – forced Williams to execute his penalty turn immediately.

It was a setback even this six-time World Champion couldn’t recover from, and they finished seven seconds astern of Borch to give the Danish team their third and decisive win.

In the other semi-final Chris Poole of the USA took a three straight race win over Nick Egnot-Johnson of New Zealand.

Borch will now face Poole in a best of five race final.

Williams will face Egnot-Johnson in a best the three race match for third place.

The final racing will take place Saturday 22 April at Long Beach Yacht Club.