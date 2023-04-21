Etchells World Championship – John Sommi takes title after protests fly on final day

John Sommi, Victor Diaz de Leon, Will Ryan and Beccy Anderson are the 2023 AON Etchells World Champions.



The final day race in Miami placed overnight leader Steve Benjamin and second placed John Sommi 39th and 41st repectively.

But after a number of protests by Steve Benjamin arising from the match-racing situation with John Sommi during that final race, Benjamin was adjudged DSQ and Sommi placed 40th for race 8.



Overall this put John Sommi and his crew on USA 1477 Veracity as World Champions with a 10 point advantage.

Steve Benjamin, Michael Buckley, Ian Liberty and Dave Hughes placed second.

And third were Jim Cunningham, Steve Hunt, Erik Shampain and Serena Vilage

Winner of the final race was USA 1481 of Thomas Carruthers, Bill Hardesty and Jeff Reynolds.



Best place British entry:

25th GBR Arena – James Markby, David Bedford and Will Bedford, RLymYC

Corinthian title podium:

1st USA 1341 – David Huck, Steve Girling and Colin Foster

2nd USA 1429 – Don Jesberg, Shawn Burke and John Bonds

3rd USA 1195 – Connor Needham, Alex Whipple, Jack Lane and Katie Sudol

2023 AON Etchells World Championship – Final leaders after 8 races (62 entries)

1st USA 1477 – John Sommi / Victor Diaz de Leon / Will Ryan / Beccy Anderson – – 50 pts

2nd USA 1511 – Stephen Benjamin / Michael Buckley / Ian Liberty / Dave Hughes – – 60 pts

3rd USA 1504 – Jim Cunningham / Steve Hunt / Erik Shampain / Serena Vilage – – 62 pts

4th CAN 1501 – Luke Lawerence / Andrew Macrae / Brad Boston – – 67 pts

5th USA 1464 – Jay Cross / Taylor Canfield / George Peet / Franny Schulte – – 74 pts

6th HKG 1496 – Mark Thornburrow / Malcolm Page / Mike Huang / Duncan Gregor – – 75 pts

7th USA 1453 – Peter Duncan / Andrew Palfrey / Mark Mendelblatt – – 80 pts

8th USA 926 – Malcolm Lamphere / Greiner Hobbs / Key Becker / Sonia Lingos-Utley – – 81 pts

9th USA 1419 – Kaufman / Gonzalo Ribero / Carlos Robles / Hugo Rocha – – 90 pts

10th USA 1472 – Jud Smith / Mark Johnson / Nic Burfoot – – 91 pts

