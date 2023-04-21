ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Penultimate day of racing in Cadiz

Going into the final day Hermionie Ghicas of Greece looks to have the women’s title safe, while Nicolo Cassita of Italy leads the men.

Cassita leads the men’s gold fleet with 15 pts, six points clear of countryman Salvatore Falchi on 21 pts.

Third is Alessandro Cortese with 64 pts in an all Italian podium.

Lorenzo Ghirotti of Italy in fourth overall, and leads the men’s U16 championship.

In the women’s gold fleet Ghicas of Greece moves into the lead with a massive 54 pt lead.

Second is Maria Kalankona (and U18 leader) with 92 pts and third Hanna Rogowska on 95 pts

Best placed British man is Archie Munro-Price (-68, 6, 38) in 29th place.

Best placed British women is Amélie Hacker (69, 41, 48) in 46th place.

Men – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 5 final series races (225 entries)

1st ITA 220363 Nicolò CASSITTA – – 1 1 3 -24 – – 15 pts

2nd ITA 220384 Salvatore FALCHI – – 6 5 1 2 – – 21 pts

3rd ITA 219878 Alessandro CORTESE – – 5 8 12 1 – – 64 pts

4th ITA 221980 Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 3 7 -30 10 – – 76 pts

5th GRE 221448 Theofilos STYLIDIS – – 9 3 9 -16 – – 77 pts

6th TUR 201981 Kutsal Güneş KURNAZ – – 10 22 13 3 – – 86 pts

7th FRA 221191 Max CHELI – – -35 23 24 14 – – 97 pts

8th ESP 221681 Tim LUBAT – – 4 2 5 48 – – 97 pts

9th ITA 221599 Manuel Henk VOS – – -45 18 26 7 – – 113 pts

10th CYP 217660 Emilios Max BOEROS – – 32 32 47 5 – – 127 pts

Women – ILCA 4 Youth Europeans – Leaders after 5 final series races (166 entries)

1st GRE 217949 Hermionie GHICAS – – 10 10 1 -51 1 – – 38 pts

2nd GRE 214958 Maria Eleni KALAKONA – – 22 2 2 22 5 – – 92 pts

3rd POL 207574 Hanna ROGOWSKA – – 8 3 -61 4 52 – – 95 pts

4th FRA 193736 Gilda DONDONA – – 1 1 3 15 -43 – – 101 pts

5th UKR 219653 Alina SHAPOVALOVA – – 13 15 6 7 59 – – 108 pts

6th FIN 217989 Ines RUOHELA – – 7 18 5 -33 27 – – 108 pts

7th ITA 218561 Clara LORENZI – – 9 13 -44 43 6 – – 114 pts

8th NED 221442 Amélie SWEN – – 51 -64 54 5 4 – – 125 pts

9th CZE 217944 Linda DOKOUPILOVA – – 18 19 -34 9 29 – – 125 pts

10th USA 217340 Isabella MENDOZA CABEZAS – – 33 50 8 29 -83 – – 128 pts

