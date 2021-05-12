470 dropped from Medemblik Allianz Regatta

The 2021 Allianz Regatta at Medemblik, will take place in the form of two Olympic Weeks.

Due to the current Corona measures in The Netherlands, the Open Dutch Sailing Championships 2021 will now be held as a separate event in October 2021. The date TBA.

The Medemblik event would have clashed with the World is One Enoshima Sailing Cup 2021, but that event is postponed to an as yet to be confirmed July date – July 1 to 8 is rumoured.

The organisers of the Enoshima event are still trying to ‘resolve some issues’ which they hope to do next week!

From 2 to 13 June, the first part of the Allianz Regatta takes place in the form of two Olympic Weeks envolving the ten Olympic classes.

Only due to lack of entries in the 470 men and women events, those two classes are now cancelled and only eight classes will take part.

The 470 class is in some confusion due to the on-going selection process for Paris 2024, and not knowing what form the 470 racing will take – individual men/women events or a mixed crew event.

Allianz Regatta program and entry numbers as of 12 May 2021:

Period 1 (Wednesday 2 – Sunday 6 June)

Laser – 79 entries

Laser Radial – 68 entries

RS:X Men – 14 entries

RS:X Women – 6 entries

Nacra17 – 15 entries

Period 2 (Wednesday 9 – Sunday 13 June )

Finn – 14 entries

49er – 55 entries

49erFX – 25 entries

To date the only Olympic Team GB entry is Alison Young in the Laser Radial event.

All top athletes attending the event are requested to travel with a negative Corona test. With all these measures, the event can be organised on shore and on the water safely and at 1.5 meters.

It is the intention to organise the European Paralympic Championship (EUROSAF) ​​during the first part of the Allianz Regatta in June.

Discussions about this are still ongoing with EUROSAF.

Related Post:

World Sailing Events Committee backs Individual Dinghy and Kiteboarding – Update

470 Class Association willing to dump Olympic Mixed Crew event