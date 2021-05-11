World Sailing Events Committee backs Individual Dinghy and Kiteboarding

World Sailing’s Virtual Mid-Year Meeting commenced on Monday 10 May with the Equipment Committee and Events Committee both meeting.

The Events Committee looked at the 15 Submissions and only accepted two – Individual Men’s and Women’s Two Person Dinghy (470) and Individual Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding – which they forwarded to World Sailing’s Council.

On Day 1 of the Mid-Year Meeting, the Events Committee Working Party moved straight into discussing the submissions for alternative Olympic events on the table and made their recommendations.

They established that Submission M01-21, Individual Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding Events and Submission M02-21, Individual Men’s and Women’s Two Person Dinghy Events (470) satisfied all of that criteria.

Having taken this assessment on board, the Events Committee moved to the Submissions and out of the 15, only Submission M01-21 and Submission M02-21 received a proposer and a seconder.

The Events Committee moved to a vote, with Submission M02-21 received seven votes and Submission M01-21 received six.

This means that the Events Committee propose the Individual Men’s and Women’s Two Person Dinghy (470) as the first alternative event and the Individual Men’s and Women’s Kiteboarding (Formula Kite) as the second alternative event.

This recommendation will now go to World Sailing’s Council who will meet on Friday 14 May and they will discuss and vote on the submissions.

The outcome of the process will be a decision of two alternative event proposals, ranked in order of preference, ahead of the IOC deadline, which is 26 May 2021.

