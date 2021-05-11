Princess Anne visits Hayling Island SC

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, President of the Royal Yachting Association, visited Hayling Island SC, as part of the club’s Centenary Celebrations in 2021.

Her Royal Highness was received on Monday 10 May by Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Mr. Nigel Atkinson and the HISC Commodore, Andy Partington.

The Princess enjoyed starting various youth and women on water races on board committee boat “Lady G”, before arriving back at HISC, where Her Royal Highness briefly chatted with a small group of members.

Her Royal Highness then signed a copy of “100 years in the making” and unveiled Adrienne Aitken’s vibrant painting “Regatta Day” both of which will be displayed in the clubhouse.

Commenting on the royal visit, Commodore Andy Partington said . . .

“we had a great time on the water and The Princess Royal showed a great interest in the Centenary flag project. Her Royal Highness wanted to know the stories behind the flags and she was impressed with fact that the 100 flags were all created by volunteers. All in all, a great day.”

Trustee Rod Carr who helmed “Lady G” for the visit said . . .

“As an experienced sailor, The Princess was impressed by the standard of sailing in marginal racing conditions from our Youth and Women on Water sailors. She even helped me come alongside the pontoon by putting the fenders out.”

The club 100 year celebrations will culminate over the Centenary Weekend, 28 to 30 August 2021.

Hayling Island SC was formed in the autumn of 1921 when seven sailing enthusiasts met at Salterns Quay, Hayling Island.

In 1936 the club moved to its present site on the southern shores of Chichester Harbour, on the tip of a narrow peninsula, known as Sandy Point.

Until 2001 the Clubhouse was a two-storey brick building, built in a cruciform shape. This was replaced by a new clubhouse, which was officially opened by the Princess Anne on 14 March 2003.

Hayling Island SC enjoys a high reputation for its organisation of World and National Championships, Olympic trials and open events.

For this latest visit the royal helicopter landed in Mengham Park, where transport was available to take Princess Anne around her various engagements in the area.

Her Royal Highness also visited Border Force Maritime Command, Her Majesty’s Naval Base, Portsmouth.

And afterwards opened Qinetiq Security and Defence Contractors National Maritime Systems Centre, Portsdown Technology Park, Southwick Road, Cosham, Hampshire.

Related Post:

75th Anniversary of D-Day on Hayling Island