Porto Finn Gold Cup – Return to Racing on Day 4

Racing finally returned at the 2021 Finn Gold Cup with three races on Tuesday 11 May in Porto, Portugal.

Despite the long gap since the first three races, Andy Maloney (23,3,2) of New Zealand keeps a five point overall lead.

With in second now Zsombor Berecz (9,11,1) of Hungary on 23 points and Josh Junior (20,2,1) in third place.

Joan Cardona (11,5,10) of Spain slips to fourth, Nenad Bugarin (5,1,7) of Croatia climbs to fifth.

Britain’s Giles Scott (3,12,4) made considerable progress, climbing from 14 to sixth place overall and 15 points off the podium, but looking too much of a stretch.

Race winners were: R4 Jorge Zarif BRA, R5 Nenad Bugarin CRO and R6 Josh Junior NZL.

Wednesday is the final day, with three races planned.



The Toyko 2020 European Continental qualifier is heading for a nail biting conclusion with four sailors inside the top 10.

Spain’s Joan Cardona is fourth, but just six points ahead of Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin, while the European bronze medalist, Nils Theuninck from Switzerland, is in ninth place, a further 17 points back.

However it is a long way from being over.

Finn Gold Cup – Day 4 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (52 entries)

1st NZL 61 Andy Maloney – – 3 2 8 -23 3 2 – – 18 pts

2nd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz – – 9 -11 1 2 6 5 – – 23 pts

3rd NZL 24 Josh Junior – – 10 5 10 -20 2 1 – – 28 pts

4th ESP 26 Joan Cardona – – -11 1 2 11 5 10 – – 29 pts

5th CRO 10 Nenad Bugarin – – 13 9 -21 5 1 7 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 41 Giles Scott – – -20 4 20 3 12 4 – – 43 pts

7th USA 91 Luke Muller – – 1 12 14 -26 11 6 – – 44 pts

8th ESP 17 Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 17 6 4 4 -27 15 – – 46 pts

9th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 2 7 -22 18 7 18 – – 52 pts

10th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis – – 5 -27 7 6 13 25 – – 56 pts

11th AUS 1 Jake Lilley – – 18 15 5 8 10 -27 – – 56 pts

12th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner – – 7 17 -26 9 17 9 – – 59 pts

13th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza – – 15 22 3 DNF 22 8 – – 70 pts

14th SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 24 13 13 -25 8 14 – – 72 pts

15th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif – – 23 18 -32 1 15 17 – – 74 pts

16th FRA 17 Fabian Pic – – 21 -26 12 14 16 13 – – 76 pts

17th ESP 7 Alejandro Muscat – – 14 3 6 -36 26 28 – – 77 pts

18th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – -27 21 9 13 9 26 – – 78 pts

19th GBR 71 Henry Wetherell – – -28 14 27 10 21 16 – – 88 pts

20th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 4 19 15 -31 29 22 – – 89 pts

Full results available here . . .

