Porto Finn Gold Cup – Return to Racing on Day 4

Racing finally returned at the 2021 Finn Gold Cup with three races on Tuesday 11 May in Porto, Portugal.
Despite the long gap since the first three races, Andy Maloney (23,3,2) of New Zealand keeps a five point overall lead.
With in second now Zsombor Berecz (9,11,1) of Hungary on 23 points and Josh Junior (20,2,1) in third place.
Joan Cardona (11,5,10) of Spain slips to fourth, Nenad Bugarin (5,1,7) of Croatia climbs to fifth.
Britain’s Giles Scott (3,12,4) made considerable progress, climbing from 14 to sixth place overall and 15 points off the podium, but looking too much of a stretch.
Race winners were: R4 Jorge Zarif BRA, R5 Nenad Bugarin CRO and R6 Josh Junior NZL.
Wednesday is the final day, with three races planned.
The Toyko 2020 European Continental qualifier is heading for a nail biting conclusion with four sailors inside the top 10.
Spain’s Joan Cardona is fourth, but just six points ahead of Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin, while the European bronze medalist, Nils Theuninck from Switzerland, is in ninth place, a further 17 points back.
However it is a long way from being over.
Finn Gold Cup – Day 4 Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (52 entries)
1st NZL 61 Andy Maloney – – 3 2 8 -23 3 2 – – 18 pts
2nd HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz – – 9 -11 1 2 6 5 – – 23 pts
3rd NZL 24 Josh Junior – – 10 5 10 -20 2 1 – – 28 pts
4th ESP 26 Joan Cardona – – -11 1 2 11 5 10 – – 29 pts
5th CRO 10 Nenad Bugarin – – 13 9 -21 5 1 7 – – 35 pts
6th GBR 41 Giles Scott – – -20 4 20 3 12 4 – – 43 pts
7th USA 91 Luke Muller – – 1 12 14 -26 11 6 – – 44 pts
8th ESP 17 Pablo Guitián Sarria – – 17 6 4 4 -27 15 – – 46 pts
9th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 2 7 -22 18 7 18 – – 52 pts
10th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis – – 5 -27 7 6 13 25 – – 56 pts
11th AUS 1 Jake Lilley – – 18 15 5 8 10 -27 – – 56 pts
12th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner – – 7 17 -26 9 17 9 – – 59 pts
13th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza – – 15 22 3 DNF 22 8 – – 70 pts
14th SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 24 13 13 -25 8 14 – – 72 pts
15th BRA 109 Jorge Zarif – – 23 18 -32 1 15 17 – – 74 pts
16th FRA 17 Fabian Pic – – 21 -26 12 14 16 13 – – 76 pts
17th ESP 7 Alejandro Muscat – – 14 3 6 -36 26 28 – – 77 pts
18th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – -27 21 9 13 9 26 – – 78 pts
19th GBR 71 Henry Wetherell – – -28 14 27 10 21 16 – – 88 pts
20th CAN 18 Tom Ramshaw – – 4 19 15 -31 29 22 – – 89 pts
Full results available here . . .
