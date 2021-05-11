Maxi Racing Resumes in Capri

Based out of Capri’s Marina Grande, the Maxi Yacht Capri Trophy at Rolex Capri Sailing Week is the opening event of the International Maxi Association’s annual five event 2021 Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge.

Under IRC corrected time it was Luca Scoppa’s Dehler 60 Blue Oyster that prevailed to win by 40 seconds from Shirlaf with Lorina 1895 third.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that remain in effect limiting international travel, inevitably the fleet is reduced.

Tuesday the race committee intended to run two windward-leeward races on a course set up between Capri and the Sorrento Peninsula.

After a wait the first start got underway at 14:30 local time in a southwesterly of 5 knots.

After an even first beat it was Cippalippa X which led around the top mark.

Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Mylius 60 attempted to consolidate on the downwind with an early gybe. However it remained close with Alberto Leghissa’s Frers 63 Anywave on her transom at the leeward gate.

Cippalippa X, on which former America’s Cup helmsman Paolo Cian is calling tactics, kept her nose ahead of Anywave on the water, with Lorina 1895 recovering well on the second beat to take third.

Sadly following this race rain filled in, killing off the wind and forcing the race committee to cancel the second race.

