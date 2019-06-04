75th Anniversary of D-Day on Hayling Island

There will also be a commemorative gathering at the Combined Operations Pilotage Parties (COPP) memorial on Hayling Seafront at 11am on Thursday 6 June, in the presence of His Royal Highness the Duke of Gloucester KG GCVO.

To commemorate the huge contribution made by the members of COPP both before and during D Day, the Hayling Island SC archivists are planning a small exhibition of their COPP display boards in the Clubhouse.

The top secret COPP Depot was set up in 1943 at Hayling Island SC under the instruction of Lord Mountbatten.

Small teams of sailors and soldiers trained as frogmen and canoeists for covert beach reconnaissance and other essential clandestine operations prior to the Allied landings on enemy occupied territory.

Additionally, there will be a display of the Poppies which were on show at St Peter’s Church last November marking 100 years since the end of WW1.

The HISC exhibition will run from Wednesday 5 June until Sunday 9 June 2019.

Note: Top image of COPP canoe at HISC for Blue Plaque presentation in 2015