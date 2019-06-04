Hempel World Cup Series Final – Day 1

The first day of racing at the Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, where a reduced British Sailing Team are competing in just five of the ten olympic classes.
In the women’s 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are in second place, 4 points behind the leaders Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort of Germany.
Similarly in the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in second place just two points off the leaders, Billy Besson and Marie Riou of France after three races.
In the women’s RS:X Bryony Shaw is fourth and Saskia Sills in fifth. The leader is Megumi Iseda of Japan, 2 points ahead of Flavia Tartaglini of Italy. Emma Wilson is in 11th place.
In the men’s RS:X Mattia Camboni of Italy has a one point lead from Angel Granda-Roque of Spain. Best GBR is Andy Brown in 11th.
In the men’s 470 Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez have a 3 point lead over Mathew Belcher and William Ryan of Australia. Martin Wrigley and James Taylor of Britain are 13th.
470 Men after 2 races (29 entries)
1st ESP 44 Jordi Xammar Hernandez and Nicolás Rodríguez García-Paz 1 1 2 pts
2nd AUS 11 Mathew Belcher and William Ryan 3 2 5 pts
3rd ITA 757 Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabrò 2 3 5 pts
4th SWE 349 Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström 4 4 8 pts
5th FRA 79 Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoine Dantes 6 5 11 pts
6th USA 1 Stuart Mcnay and David Hughes 7 8 15 pts
GBR
13th GBR 55 Martin Wrigley and James Taylor 16 13 29.00 pts
470 Women after 2 races (24 entries)
1st GER 26 Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort 3 3 6 pts
2nd GBR 1 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 1 9 10 pts
3rd GER 95 Fabienne Oster and Anastasiya Winkel 2 8 10 pts
4th ESP 14 Bàrbara Cornudella and Sara López 4 6 10 pts
5th NED 11 Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout 13 1 14 pts
6th SUI 5 Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler 12 2 14 pts
Nacra 17 after 3 races (24 entries)
1st FRA Billy Besson and Marie Riou 1 1 -5 2 pts
2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 3 -12 1 4 pts
3rd ITA Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari -8 4 2 6 pts
4th ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti -25 2 4 6 pts
5th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 2 5 -14 7 pts
6th AUT Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz 4 -11 3 7 pts
RS:X Women after 3 races (29 entries)
1st JPN Megumi Iseda -17 1 2 3 pts
2nd ITA Flavia Tartaglini -8 2 3 5 pts
3rd NED Lilian De Geus 3 -9 4 7 pts
4th GBR Bryony Shaw 7 -10 1 8 pts
5th GBR Saskia Sills -18 3 6 9 pts
6th HKG Hei Man H V Chan -16 5 7 12 pts
Other GBR:
11th GBR Emma Wilson 4 (14) 14 18.00 pts
RS:X Men after 3 races (29 entries)
1st ITA Mattia Camboni 1 1 -2 2 pts
2nd ESP Angel Granda-Roque 2 -8 1 3 pts
3rd FRA Pierre Le Coq 3 5 -13 8 pts
4th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz 4 -9 4 8 pts
5th ITA Daniele Benedetti 7 2 -24 9 pts
6th POL Piotr Myszka 6 3 -7 9 pts
GBR:
11th GBR Andy Brown -25 7 10 17 pts
49er after 3 races (14 entries) No GBR competitors
1st FRA 44 Kévin Fischer and Yann Jauvin -9 2 1 3 pts
2nd ESP 46 Federico Alonso and Arturo Alonso 2 -9 3 5 pts
3rd CRO 1 Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 1 5 -10 6 pts
49erFX after 3 races (10 entries) No GBR competitors
1st AUT 24 Laura Schöfegger and Anna Boustani 2 1 -4 3 pts
2nd FRA 13 Julie Bossard and Aude Compan 1 2 -6 3 pts
3rd ITA 223 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda Distefano -5 3 1 4 pts
Finn after 2 races (12 entries) No GBR competitors
1 NZL 61 Andy Maloney 2 1 3.00 pts
2 NZL 24 Josh Junior 1 4 5.00 pts
3 AUS 1 Jake Lilley 3 8 11.00 pts
Laser after 3 races (7 entries) No GBR competitors
1st SGP Ryan Lo 2 1 3 pts
2nd SLO Zan Luka Zelko 1 5 6 pts
3rd ITA Giovanni Coccoluto 4 2 6 pts
Radial after 2 races (8 entries) No GBR competitors
1st ITA Carolina Albano 1 2 3 pts
2nd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte 5 1 6 pts
3rd JPN Yumiko Tombe 2 6 8 pts
IKA Formula Kite after 4 races (20 entries) No GBR competitors
1st FRA Nicolas Parlier 1 -21 1 1 3 pts
2nd FRA Theo de Ramecourt -4 1 4 2 7 pts
3rd FRA Axel Mazella 2 -3 3 3 8 pts