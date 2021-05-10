Porto Finn Gold Cup – Second day lost to weather conditions

Racing at the Finn Gold Cup in Porto suffered another lost day due to the extreme weather conditions.

After an attempt to start Race 4 was abandoned due to the wind shifts, racing was canned for a second day.

The course and marks were moved more than a dozen times with more than 10 starts attempted, but each time it was abandoned in the final minute and one shortly after the start got away on a huge shift.



There are two more days left in the Finn Gold Cup, with a maximum six races possible and one more needed to get a valid series.

Conditions look set to stabilize, so the fleet is keeping everything crossed ready for Tuesday.

Andy Maloney of New Zealand remains in the lead of the Finn Gold Cup, after three races on the first day . . . Saturday.

