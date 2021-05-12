Maloney wins 2021 Finn Gold Cup

Andy Maloney of New Zealand wins 2021 Finn Gold Cup in Porto, Portugal.

Malony completed his return to the International Finn circuit by winning the class World Championship.

Zsombor Berecz of Hungary, who had moved to within five points of Malony on Tuesday, failed to sustain his charge and a poor set of final-day results dropped him off of the podium, finishing fourth overall after Wedneday’s three final races.

Spain’s Joan Cardona moved into second on the podium, seven points off Malony, with Josh Junior of New Zealand holding onto third place a further three points back.

Britain’s Giles Scott (16,14,16) failed to make any impression dropping to ninth overall.

Deniss Karpak of Estonia won the first race of the day ahead of Luke Muller of the USA.

Aussie Jake Lilley won the second race ahead of Nicholas Heiner of Holland, who then reversed things to take the final race ahead of Lilley.

Joan Cardona took the U23 division title.

Scott’s right-hand man, training partner Henry Wetherell, ended his Finn career with a 13th-place finish, adding to the seventh he scored at the Europeans in April.

“That was my last Finn regatta, and I’m glad to come away with some solid Europeans and worlds results… now it’s a big push to finish the training with Giles before the Olympics.”

Finn Gold Cup – Final Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (52 entries)

1st NZL 61 Andy Maloney – – 3 2 8 -23 3 2 15 5 6 – – 44 pts

2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona – – 11 1 2 11 5 10 3 8 -28 – – 51 pts

3rd NZL 24 Josh Junior – – 10 5 10 -20 2 1 14 3 9 – – 54 pts

4th HUN 40 Zsombor Berecz – – 9 11 1 2 6 5 -19 17 10 – – 61 pts

5th CRO 10 NENAD Bugarin – – 13 9 21 5 1 7 4 6 -31 – – 66 pts

6th USA 91 Luke Muller – – 1 12 14 26 11 6 2 -27 4 – – 76 pts

7th AUS 1 Jake Lilley – – 18 15 5 8 10 -27 23 1 2 – – 82 pts

8th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner – – 7 17 26 9 17 9 -38 2 1 – – 88 pts

9th GBR 41 Giles Scott – – -20 4 20 3 12 4 16 14 16 – – 89 pts

10th ESP 17 Pablo Guitián sarria – – 17 6 4 4 -27 15 13 9 23 – – 91 pts

11th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck – – 2 7 22 18 7 18 -29 19 13 – – 106 pts

12th GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis – – 5 27 7 6 13 25 5 -35 18 – – 106 pts

13th GBR 71 Henry Wetherell – – -28 14 27 10 21 16 11 15 11 – – 125 pts

14th ARG 48 Facundo Olezza – – 15 22 3 UFD 22 8 27 18 14 – – 129 pts

15th CRO 369 Milan Vujasinovic – – 22 23 19 24 4 24 10 -33 5 – – 131 pts

16th ESP 7 Alejandro Muscat – – 14 3 6 -36 26 28 30 13 12 – – 132 pts

17th SWE 33 Max Salminen – – 24 13 13 -25 8 14 20 23 22 – – 137 pts

18th FRA 17 Fabian Pic – – 21 -26 12 14 16 13 12 26 24 – – 138 pts

19th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply – – 6 25 17 30 -41 21 17 16 7 – – 139 pts

20th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen – – 27 21 9 13 9 26 -39 20 26 – – 151 pts

