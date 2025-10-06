505 pair are ‘Champion of Champions’ 2025 Endeavour Trophy winners

Mike Sims and Rob Gullan representing the International 505 class, are ‘Champion of Champions’ 2025 Endeavour Trophy winners.

Big winds reaching over 30kts tested the 30 dinghy champions to the limit and, with just four races to count with no discard, it was always going to be an interesting outcome at the Royal Corinthian YC.

Although there was a different winner in every race, it was consistency that was clearly the key to success.

Chris Bateman and Lucy Loughton (B14) sailed an impressive series to take second overall, while former Endeavour champions Matt Burge and Christian Birrell (Osprey) had to settle for third.

Individual race winners were: Firefly representatives Oliver Meadowcroft and Sam Webb in the first, Alfie Noel and Hamish Collingridge of the ILCA 7 in the second, International Canoe rep Sam Barker and Josh O’Brien the third, and B14 pair Chris Bateman and Lucy Loughton the final race.

The Melges 15 as the new one-design Endeavour class has certainly made a big impression in its debut year. And the fact there were different winners in every race, with a good mix of new faces at the front of the fleet from both ends of the age spectrum, is a good indication it has totally leveled the playing field.

Overall Leading Results no discard (30 entries)

1st 505 Michael Sims / Rob Gullan – – 6 4 3 4 – – 17 pts

2nd Osprey Matt Burge / Christian Birrell – – 2 2 4 11 – – 19 pts

3rd B14 Chris Bateman / Lucy Loughton – – 11 6 2 1 – – 20 pts

4th D1 Nick Craig / Toby Lewis – – 5 3 10 2 – – 20 pts

5th Firefly Oliver Meadowcroft / Sam Webb – – 1 9 9 3 – – 22 pts

6th 29er Jac Bailey / Ben Sinfield – – 4 7 6 9 – – 26 pts

7th Supernova Alex Horlock / Iain Horlock – – 8.3 17 3 5 – – 33.3 pts

8th Int Canoe Sam Barker / Josh O’Brien – – 9 12 1 15 – – 37 pts

9th RS100 Ian Gregory / Nigel Wakefield – – 8 10 8 13 – – 39 pts

10th Ret Champions Oliver Groves / Esther Parkhurst – – 14 5 11 10 – – 40 pts

11th ILCA 7 Alfie Noel / Hamish Collingridge – – 13 1 23 6 – – 43 pts

Full results available here . . .

