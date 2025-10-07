49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds 2025 – British Sailing Squad out in force

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 2025 World Championships open in Cagliari featuring new format Medal Races.

For their 2025 Championships the three Olympic skiff/multihull classes have dropped the standard ten competitor/double point final medal race, and switched to what they refer to as a Medal Series for their upcoming 2025 World Championships in Cagliari from 1 to 7 October.

This follows on from the recent medal formats trialed in the ‘Pilot Final’ for four of the ten Olympic classes (ILCA 6 & 7, 49er and iQFOiL Men) at the Dutch Water Week, Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) event.

A total of 176 entries are competing in the three classes with a strong British Sailing Squad presence of 19 teams, a mix of new and regular GBR competitors.

Britain’s 2024 Olympians Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY in the 49erFX and John GIMSON and Anna BURNET in the Nacra17 are continuing to campaign for the 2028 USA Olympics.

While in the men’s 49er skiff, following on the retirement of James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, seven new teams are campaigning for the next Games.

British Sailing Squad entries:

49er Men (84 entries)

GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE

GBR 145 Charlie GRAN and Sam JONES

GBR 4 James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES

GBR 505 Arran HOLMAN and Freddie LONSDALE

GBR 101 Leo WILKINSON and Ben BRADLEY

GBR 590 Fin ARMSTRONG and Richie THURLBY

GBR 139 Zac BLOMELEY and Max TOD

49erFX Women (52 entries)

GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY

GBR 647 Eve KENNEDY and Holly MITCHELL

GBR 287 Lia FLETCHER and Izzy SMITH

GBR 148 Isabelle FELLOWS and Rachael POTTER

GBR 148 Florence BRELLISFORD and Felicity BRELLISFORD

GBR 713 Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON

GBR 214 Karrie CLARK and Sophie RAVEN

GBR 525 Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON

Nacra 17 Mixed (40 entries)

GBR 481 Duncan GREGOR and Jasmine WILLIAMS

GBR 355 Arthur FRY and Chloe COLLENETTE

GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET

GBR 438 Sam TURNER and Coco BARRETT

Racing commences Tuesday 7 Oct through to Sunday 12 Oct 2025.