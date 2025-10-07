49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Winning opening day for GBR Squad

Opening race day for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships resulted in race wins for British competitors in all three classes.

This rather unusual situation was led by John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra topping their leaderboard with a 2 3 1 scoreline for 6 pts. They lead from Tinem Kurtbay and Alican Kaynar TUR with 11 pts and Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco on 17 pts.

In the women’s 49erFX, Freya Black and Saskia Tidey won their second race and are 8th overall. Leaders are Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero ESP with a 5 2 1 score on 8 pts, with second Mathilde Lovadina and Lou Berthomieu FRA with 12 pts.

And then the men’s 49er. Here James Grummett and Rhos Hawes finished the day in 16th, but maintained the winning GBR sequence with a win in their second race to add to a 12 and 13.

Overall 49er leaders are Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP with a 2 1 7 score to tie on 10 pts with Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin FRA with 4 5 1 . . . And in third are Marius Westerlind and Olle Aronsson SWE on 12 pts.

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET – – 2 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd TUR 7 Sinem KURTBAY / Alican KAYNAR – – 3 1 7 – – 11 pts

3rd ARG 29 Mateo MAJDALANI / Eugenia BOSCO – – 10 2 5 – – 17 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI / Maria GIUBILEI – – 5 13 4 – – 22 pts

5th ITA 46 Federico FIGLIA di GRANARA / Caterina SEDMAK – – 4 17 8 – – 29 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 3 races (84 entries)

1st ESP 74 Diego BOTIN / Florian TRITTEL PAUL – – 2 1 7 – – 10 pts

2nd FRA 1 Erwan FISCHER / Clément PEQUIN – – 4 5 1 – – 10 pts

3rd SWE 921 Marius WESTERLIND / Olle ARONSSON – – 3 4 5 – – 12 pts

4th NED 2 Bart LAMBRIEX van AANHOLT / Floris van de WERKEN – – 3 3 7 – – 13 pts

5th GER 11 Richard SCHULTHEIS / Fabian RIEGER – – 1 5 9 – – 15 pts

Best GBR:

16th GBR 4 James GRUMMETT / Rhos HAWES – – 12 1 13 – – -26 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 3 races (52 entries)

1st ESP 76 Paula BARCELÓ / Maria CANTERO – – 5 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 19 Mathilde LOVADINA / Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 1 7 4 – – 12 pts

3rd CAN 71 Georgia LEWIN-LAFRANCE / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 9 1 5 – – 15 pts

4th NOR 11 Pia Dahl ANDERSEN / Nora EDLAND – – 1 7 8 – – 16 pts

5th ITA 3 Jana GERMANI / Bianca CARUSO – – 2 10 8 – – 20 pts

Best GBR:

8th GBR 24 Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY – – 6 1 14 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .