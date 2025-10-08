The first-ever 2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship opens 9 October 2025 in Malcesine, Lake Garda.

Paralympic and able-bodied athletes will compete side by side on the waters of Lake Garda, hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

The championship gathers 56 sailors from 17 nations, divided into three categories — NOD, NOD-PARA, and OPEN— all competing together on the same racecourse, truly embodying the spirit of inclusivity.

The program features training sessions, briefings, the opening ceremony, and four days of races.

Competitors from Britain and Ireland include: GBR 173 Mega Pascoe, GBR 842 Bruce Hill, GBR 1003 Perry Stock, and IRL 171 Patrick Hassett.

Wednesday’s practice race enjoyed a steady Ora wind at 10–12 knots, offering perfect conditions to open the championship.

Practice Race – Leaders

1. GER 50 Sabine Trömer

2. ITA 112 Antonio Squizzato

3. GBR 173 Megan Pascoe

4. NOR 149 Frank Huth

5. USA 3 Tony Pocklington

6. GBR 842 Bruce Hill

7. SWE 441 Hans Asklund

8. ITA 104 Davide Di Maria

9. NOR 128 Mikael Stuen Bekkevold

10. FIN 131 Janne Laine