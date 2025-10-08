49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Poland and Norway play catch-up

Day 2 of the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships, Cagliari

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet retain their lead in the Nacra with a sub-par 6 3 -9 scoreline on 24 pts pts. They lead from Tinem Kurtbay and Alican Kaynar TUR with 1 -8 7 to tie on 19 pts with Gianluigi Ugolii and Maria Giubilei ITA who had a 2 7 1.

Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco ARG were the other Nacra race winners and are fourth with 22 pts.

All change at the top of the men’s 49er where Poland’s Mikolaj Staniul and Jakub Sztorch posted a 6 1 4 for 15 pts, and Dominik Buksak and Adam Glogowski posted 5 2 1 for 17 pts. They are joined by Aussie pair Jack Ferguson and Jack Hilderbrand with 5 1 2 on 18 pts in third.

This drops overnight leader Diego Botin and Florian Trittel ESP to fourth, tied on 21 pts with Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken NED.

Britain’s James Grummett and Rhos Hawes also improved on their first day with a 5 3 3 scoreline to move into 7th from 16th overall.

In the women’s 49erFX, Norway’s Pia Dahl Andersen and Nora Edland take the lead with 19 pts after a 2, 1 and 25 discard. Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero ESP are now second, also needing to discard a 23 to stay in touch with 23 pts.

Up into third are Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot AUS with -15 2 1 on 23 pts.

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (40 entries)

1st GBR GIMSON /BURNET – – 2 3 1 6 3 -9 – – 15 pts

2nd TUR KURTBAY / KAYNAR – – 3 1 7 1 -8 7 – – 19 pts

3rd ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 5 -13 4 2 7 1 – – 19 pts

4th ARG MAJDALANI / BOSCO – – -10 2 5 9 1 5 – – 22 pts

5th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON – – 13 -26 2 8 2 3 – – 28 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (84 entries)

1st POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – 3 -13 1 6 1 4 – – 15 pts

2nd POL BUKSAK / GŁOGOWSKI – – -16 2 7 5 2 1 – – 17 pts

3rd AUS FERGUSON / HILDEBRAND – – 4 -6 6 5 1 2 – – 18 pts

4th ESP BOTIN / TRITTEL PAUL – – 2 1 7 7 -10 4 – – 21 pts

5th NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 3 3 7 -8 7 1 – – 21 pts

Best GBR:

7th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 12 1 13 5 3 3 = 24 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 6 races 1 discard (52 entries)

1st NOR ANDERSEN / EDLAND – – 1 7 8 2 1 -25 – – 19 pts

2nd ESP BARCELÓ / CANTERO – – 5 2 1 8 5 -23 – – 21 pts

3rd AUS HARDING / WILMOT – – 6 11 3 -15 2 1 – – 23 pts

4th CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 9 1 5 2 6 -16 – – 23 pts

5th SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 5 5 10 -11 4 4 – – 28 pts

Best GBR:

9th GBR 24 BLACK / TIDEY – – 6 1 -14 12 10 3 – – 32 pts