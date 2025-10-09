2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship – Pascoe takes 3rd on first day

The 56 athletes representing 17 nations faced the first day of racing at the 2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship.

With an Ora breeze that started off gently but strengthened throughout the afternoon, allowing three races to be completed under a stunning sunset and an increasingly golden evening light.

Jeffrey Linton of the USA leads the provisional ranking with a series of 1–4–2, followed by Norway’s Mikael Stuen Bekkevold in second and Megan Pascoe of Britain in third.

2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship – Leaders after 3 races

1st USA 160 Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 1 4 2 – – 7 pts

2nd NOR 149 Frank HUTH Open – – 11 2 3 – – 16 pts

3rd GBR 173 Megan PASCOE Open – – 2 15 1 – – 18 pts

4th ITA 112 Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 4 5 12 – – 21 pts

5th NOR 128 Mikael STUEN BEKKEVOLD Open – – 5 3 14 – – 22 pts

6th FIN 203 Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – 10 8 4 – – 22 pts

7th FIN 196 Marko DAHLBERG NOD – – 13 1 11 – – 25 pts

8th USA 186 Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 3 16 8 – – 27 pts

9th ITA 104 Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 8 9 10 – – 27 pts

10th NED 1039 Frank HAVIK Open – – 7 17 15 – – 39 pts

Other GBR

20th GBR 842 Bruce HILL Open 69 15 33 21 – – 69 pts

50th GBR 1003 Perry STOCK Open 136 39 50 47 – – 136 pts

Full results available here . . .