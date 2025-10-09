49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Qualifying races complete

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds have reached the end of the nine qualifying races and will now reform in gold and silver fleets.

They will race the Final Series of seven races over Friday and Saturday, before they compete in the Medal Races Saturday.

The trial Medal Races comprise the top 20 from the gold fleet who compete in a single ‘Gold Umpired Race’ in which the winner gets 3pts, 2nd 2pts, 3rd 1pt, and 4th and all other competitors get zero points.

The top four then move to the ‘4-point Race’ – that is the final race to decide the podium places.

49er leaders are Aussie pair Jack Ferguson and Jack Hilderbrand with 30 pts

49erFX leaders are Vilma Bobeck and Ebba Berntsson of Sweden with 36 pts

Nacra 17 leaders are Gianluigi Ugolii and Maria Giubilei of Italy.

The cut-off for the gold fleet is 25 for the 49er and 49erFX and 20 boats in the Nacra.

Brits in the 49er gold fleet are 6th James Grummett and Rhos Hawes.

In the FX gold fleet 7th Freya Black and Sakia Tidey.

And in the Nacra John Gimson and Anna Burnet. Duncan Gregor and Jasmine Williams miss out by one place.

49er Men – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (84 entries)

1st AUS FERGUSON / HILDEBRAND – – 4 6 6 5 1 2 5 1 -12 – – 30 pts

2nd POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – 3 13 1 6 1 4 -15 1 6 – – 35 pts

3rd NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 3 3 7 8 7 1 -24 4 2 – – 35 pts

4th ESP BOTIN / TRITTEL PAUL – – 2 1 7 7 10 4 -15 3 2 – – 36 pts

5th USA MOLLERUS / BORNARTH – – 2 7 -22 3 6 5 8 5 4 – – 40 pts

6th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 12 1 -13 5 3 3 4 12 1 – = 41 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (52 entries)

1st SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 5 5 10 -11 4 4 6 1 1 – – 36 pts

2nd CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 9 1 5 2 6 -15 4 3 6 – – 36 pts

3rd ESP BARCELÓ / CANTERO – – 5 2 1 8 5 -23 1 7 8 – – 37 pts

4th ITA GERMANI / CARUSO – – 2 -10 8 10 3 7 5 4 2 – – 41 pts

5th DEN SCHMIDT / SCHMIDT – – 18 8 5 3 -27 5 1 2 4 – – 45 pts

Best GBR:

7th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 6 1 -14 12 10 3 10 5 5 – – 52 pts

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races 1 discard (40 entries) Provisional

1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 5 -13 4 2 7 1 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd GBR GIMSON /BURNET – – 2 3 1 6 3 -9 1 5 3 – – 9 pts

2nd TUR KURTBAY / KAYNAR – – 3 1 7 1 -8 7 2 3 6 – – 11 pts

4th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 14 15 -16 12 5 6 9 2 2 – – 13 pts

5th ARG MAJDALANI / BOSCO – – -10 2 5 9 1 5 4 4 7 – – 15 pts

5th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON – – 13 -26 2 8 2 3 5 7 5 – – 17 pts

Full results available here . . .