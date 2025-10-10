2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship 2025 – Second day of racing on Lake Garda

The second day of racing at the 2.4mR World Championship delivered even lighter Ora winds than on the opening day, setting the stage for another technically demanding afternoon on Lake Garda.

Jeffrey Linton of the USA retains his lead in the overall standings after 6 races, followed by Megan Pascoe of Britain in second place and Frank Huth of Norway in third.

Friday evening, sailors and teams gather at Speck Stube in Malcesine to celebrate the Worlds with local specialties, great company, and fresh beer — a perfect opportunity to relax after another exciting day on the water.

2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship – Leaders after 6 races

1st USA Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 1 -4 2 4 1 1 – – 13 pts

2nd GBR Megan PASCOE Open – – 2 -15 1 1 5 3 – – 27 pts

3rd NOR Frank HUTH Open – – 11 2 3 2 3 -13 – – 34 pts

4th SUI Urs INFANGER Open – – 12 6 -57 3 2 8 – – 88 pts

5th FIN Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – -10 8 4 6 4 9 – – 41 pts

6th ITA Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 4 5 -12 5 7 10 – – 43 pts

7th USA Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 3 16 8 8 -22 7 – – 64 pts

8th FIN Marko DAHLBERG NOD – – 13 1 11 14 6 -16 – – 61 pts

9th NOR Mikael BEKKEVOLD Open – – 5 3 14 13 16 -20 – – 71 pts

10th NZL Paul FRANCIS NOD Para – – 17 10 -19 10 15 4 – – 75 pts

11th ITA Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 8 9 10 17 -18 17 – – 79 pts

12th USA Tony POCKLINGTON NOD – – 9 29 6 -40 12 12 – – 108 pts

13th GER Sabine TRÖMER NOD – – 16 11 25 7 10 -57 – – 126 pts

14th NED Frank HAVIK Open – – 7 17 15 9 24 -34 – – 106 pts

15th GER Christoph TRÖMER NOD – – 28 -57 13 16 14 2 – – 130 pts

Other GBR

25th GBR 842 Bruce HILL Open 69 15 33 21 20 31 23 – – 110 pts

54th GBR 1003 Perry STOCK Open 136 39 50 47 51 51 -53 – – 238 pts

Full results available here . . .