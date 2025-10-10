2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship 2025 – Second day of racing on Lake Garda

The second day of racing at the 2.4mR World Championship delivered even lighter Ora winds than on the opening day, setting the stage for another technically demanding afternoon on Lake Garda.
Jeffrey Linton of the USA retains his lead in the overall standings after 6 races, followed by Megan Pascoe of Britain in second place and Frank Huth of Norway in third.
Friday evening, sailors and teams gather at Speck Stube in Malcesine to celebrate the Worlds with local specialties, great company, and fresh beer — a perfect opportunity to relax after another exciting day on the water.
2.4mR Inclusive Sailing World Championship – Leaders after 6 races
1st USA Jeffrey LINTON Open – – 1 -4 2 4 1 1 – – 13 pts
2nd GBR Megan PASCOE Open – – 2 -15 1 1 5 3 – – 27 pts
3rd NOR Frank HUTH Open – – 11 2 3 2 3 -13 – – 34 pts
4th SUI Urs INFANGER Open – – 12 6 -57 3 2 8 – – 88 pts
5th FIN Otto DAHLBERG NOD – – -10 8 4 6 4 9 – – 41 pts
6th ITA Antonio SQUIZZATO NOD Para – – 4 5 -12 5 7 10 – – 43 pts
7th USA Chuck ALLEN NOD Para – – 3 16 8 8 -22 7 – – 64 pts
8th FIN Marko DAHLBERG NOD – – 13 1 11 14 6 -16 – – 61 pts
9th NOR Mikael BEKKEVOLD Open – – 5 3 14 13 16 -20 – – 71 pts
10th NZL Paul FRANCIS NOD Para – – 17 10 -19 10 15 4 – – 75 pts
11th ITA Davide DI MARIA NOD Para – – 8 9 10 17 -18 17 – – 79 pts
12th USA Tony POCKLINGTON NOD – – 9 29 6 -40 12 12 – – 108 pts
13th GER Sabine TRÖMER NOD – – 16 11 25 7 10 -57 – – 126 pts
14th NED Frank HAVIK Open – – 7 17 15 9 24 -34 – – 106 pts
15th GER Christoph TRÖMER NOD – – 28 -57 13 16 14 2 – – 130 pts
Other GBR
25th GBR 842 Bruce HILL Open 69 15 33 21 20 31 23 – – 110 pts
54th GBR 1003 Perry STOCK Open 136 39 50 47 51 51 -53 – – 238 pts