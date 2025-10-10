49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Final Series day 1

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds moved to the Final Series of seven races, before they compete in the Medal Series Races Sunday.
It was a day that tested patience and adaptability, with winds swinging from barely five knots to full-foiling speed as a storm system brewed east of the island.
The gold fleets are now into the Final Series which continue Saturday with a further three races, and then the top 20 competing in a single ‘Gold Umpired Race’ in which the winner gets 3pts, 2nd 2pts, 3rd 1pt, and 4th and all other competitors get zero points.
Sunday the podium places will be decided with the top four in a ‘4-point Race’.
Not quite as straightforward as it sounds as there are some scoring tweaks as well to take into account, despite this supposedly a simpler method of getting a winner, but let’s see how it pans out!
Was a reasonable day for the Brits with John Gimson and Anna Burnet still in second in the Nacra.
James Grummett and Rhos Hawes move to 4th in the 49er, and Freya Black and Sakia Tidey up 5th in the FX, but both someway back on the points.
Positions are after first three Final Series races, note only two races for the 49erFX, and will continue Saturday.
49er Men – Leaders after 3 Final races (84 entries)
1st ESP BOTIN / TRITTEL PAUL – – 1 5 1 – – 43 pts
2nd NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 5 17 10 – – 67 pts
3rd POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – -20 18 3 – – 71 pts
4th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – -16 11 8 – – 73 pts
5th ESP KONITZER / TORRADO – – 15 4 4 – – 75 pts
NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 Final races (40 entries)
1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 1 -10 8 – – 14 pts
2nd GBR GIMSON /BURNET – – 4 -7 4 – – 17 pts
3rd TUR KURTBAY / KAYNAR – – 6 -12 2 – – 19 pts
4th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON – – 2 -14 1 – – 20 pts
5th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 5 4 -11 – – 22 pts
49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 Final races (52 entries)
1st SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 5 6 – – 47 pts
2nd CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 11 5 – – 52 pts
3rd ESP BARCELÓ / CANTERO – – -24 2 – – 62 pts
4th ITA GERMANI / CARUSO – – 15 -25 – – 66 pts
5th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 4 -19 – – 70 pts