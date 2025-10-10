49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds – Final Series day 1

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds moved to the Final Series of seven races, before they compete in the Medal Series Races Sunday.

It was a day that tested patience and adaptability, with winds swinging from barely five knots to full-foiling speed as a storm system brewed east of the island.

The gold fleets are now into the Final Series which continue Saturday with a further three races, and then the top 20 competing in a single ‘Gold Umpired Race’ in which the winner gets 3pts, 2nd 2pts, 3rd 1pt, and 4th and all other competitors get zero points.

Sunday the podium places will be decided with the top four in a ‘4-point Race’.

Not quite as straightforward as it sounds as there are some scoring tweaks as well to take into account, despite this supposedly a simpler method of getting a winner, but let’s see how it pans out!

Was a reasonable day for the Brits with John Gimson and Anna Burnet still in second in the Nacra.

James Grummett and Rhos Hawes move to 4th in the 49er, and Freya Black and Sakia Tidey up 5th in the FX, but both someway back on the points.

Positions are after first three Final Series races, note only two races for the 49erFX, and will continue Saturday.

49er Men – Leaders after 3 Final races (84 entries)

1st ESP BOTIN / TRITTEL PAUL – – 1 5 1 – – 43 pts

2nd NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 5 17 10 – – 67 pts

3rd POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – -20 18 3 – – 71 pts

4th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – -16 11 8 – – 73 pts

5th ESP KONITZER / TORRADO – – 15 4 4 – – 75 pts

NACRA 17 Mixed – Leaders after 3 Final races (40 entries)

1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 1 -10 8 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR GIMSON /BURNET – – 4 -7 4 – – 17 pts

3rd TUR KURTBAY / KAYNAR – – 6 -12 2 – – 19 pts

4th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON – – 2 -14 1 – – 20 pts

5th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 5 4 -11 – – 22 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 2 Final races (52 entries)

1st SWE BOBECK / BERNTSSON – – 5 6 – – 47 pts

2nd CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 11 5 – – 52 pts

3rd ESP BARCELÓ / CANTERO – – -24 2 – – 62 pts

4th ITA GERMANI / CARUSO – – 15 -25 – – 66 pts

5th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 4 -19 – – 70 pts

Full results available here . . .